8 Candidates to Break Bob Gibson's ERA Record in MLB's Shortened 2020 Season

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Hall of Famer Bob Gibson set a modern record with a 1.12 ERA in 1968, and no pitcher in Major League Baseball has really come close to breaking it in 52 years since.

That could change in 2020.

Though the designated hitter's presence in both leagues won't make life any easier for pitchers, the 60-game schedule might just make breaking Gibson's record possible. The average pitcher will only make 12 starts, after all. With enough skill, health and luck, anything is possible in such a small sample size.

Of course, anyone who breaks Gibson's record this year will have to bear an asterisk. But because it would still be an official achievement, let's rank the top eight candidates for the task based on their proven ability and potential upside.