Who Are the Top Candidates to Hit .400 in MLB's Shortened 2020 Season?

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson led the majors with a .335 average last season, and he even had a 48-game stretch in which he hit .377. Trouble is, there will be a big barrier between him and the .400 mark if he can't improve on his league-worst walk-to-strikeout ratio from last year.

Luis Arraez, Minnesota Twins

He didn't accumulate enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title, yet Luis Arraez hit an impressive .334 in 92 games last season. But while it's good that he walked (36) more than he struck out (29), he also showed a lack of home run power by going deep only four times.

Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

Michael Brantley is one of the best pure contact hitters in baseball, and his swing is mainly geared toward producing line drives. Yet he doesn't take that many walks, and he's only a 20-homer candidate in a normal year.

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

In addition to blasting a career-high 41 home runs in 2019, Alex Bregman also had, by far, the league's best walk-to-strikeout ratio. He's yet to hit even .300 in a season, however, which has to do with how his emphasis on pulled fly balls is better for hitting home runs than for hitting for average.

David Fletcher, Los Angeles Angels

David Fletcher had the highest contact rate of any qualified hitter last year. Otherwise, he's basically Luis Arraez.

Jeff McNeil, New York Mets

Jeff McNeil hit .329 as a rookie in 2018 and only sunk to .318 as a sophomore in 2019. But he only has so much power and his strikeout rate went up last year, so there's likely a ceiling on how high his average can go.

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

Juan Soto is "only" a .287 hitter in two seasons, so it seems wise to wait on him to hit even .300 before marking him down as a potential .400 hitter. Still, that he can accumulate a .403 OBP and .937 OPS before even turning 21 scarcely seems possible.