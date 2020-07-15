Mike Tyson to Fight Jaws for Discovery Channel's Shark Week on Aug. 9

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 15, 2020

Former boxer Mike Tyson gestures to the crowd before a WBC heavyweight title boxing match between Deontay Wilder and Artur Szpilka, of Poland, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Mike Tyson doesn't need to step in the ring against Tyson Fury because he will be heading to the beach for a showdown with Jaws. 

The former heavyweight boxing champion will appear on Discovery Channel's Shark Week on Aug. 9 in the special Tyson Vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef.

It's unclear exactly what the show will entail, but the Discovery Channel's official website provided an official synopsis: "With famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calling the shots, these two heavyweights will square off underwater, where Mike Tyson will try to score a TKO over the massive shark. And don't worry, no sharks were harmed (or bitten) in the making of this episode."

Tyson told the website he "took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life" and considers fighting a shark on a par "with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old."

Over the past two months, Tyson has been an active presence on social media with videos posted of him working out in the ring. He even attracted the attention of undefeated lineal heavyweight champion Fury but will instead have his first professional fight in 15 years against a great white shark. 

