Video: Tyreek Hill 'Proud' of Tyreeq Styles Obichere for Catch at Youth Camp

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill is accustomed to making opponents look foolish on the field, but the four-time Pro Bowler was on the losing end of a receiver battle last weekend.

Going up against high school wideout Tyreeq Styles Obichere, Hill got put on a poster at his own youth camp on Saturday:

Speaking to TMZ Sports on Wednesday, Hill had no problem praising Obichere for the play: "Keep that same energy. I'm proud of you" (starts at 1:18 mark):

Obichere told TMZ his game shares a lot in common with Hill: "Me and him, I feel like we run the same. We're both short, but, like, we move pretty fast for other people."

Hill doesn't exactly look like a traditional No. 1 wideout in 2020. He's only listed at 5'10", but his speed often overwhelms opposing defensive backs that he's been a dominant force with 14.6 yards per reception and 32 touchdown catches in 59 career games.

If Obichere's one-handed catch against Hill is any indication of his future, NFL teams will be keeping a close eye on him as he makes his way through the high school and college ranks in the coming years.