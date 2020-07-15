Report: NBA Addressing Concerns About Healthy Players Testing Positive for COVID

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The NBA is reportedly taking steps to ensure players who were previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and have since recovered are receiving accurate results from their testing.

Per ESPN's Malika Andrews, the NBA has told teams in a memo it is working to address concerns about "false positive tests possibly sidelining healthy players."

The NBA issued a statement Monday announcing that two out of 322 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since teams began arriving at the Walt Disney World Resort campus in Florida.

That statement also noted that since June 1, when in-market testing began, 19 players newly tested positive for the virus and are to remain in their home markets "until they are cleared under CDC guidelines and NBA rules for leaving home isolation and joining the Campus."

Under the NBA's health and safety guidelines, players who test positive are immediately isolated and get retested to ensure there isn't a false positive.

If it's determined the player tested positive, he will remain in self-isolation with no training for a period of 14 days while receiving treatment.

Teams traveled to Florida last week in advance of holding full-scale practices. The season is scheduled to restart on July 30, with all 22 teams on the NBA campus playing eight games to solidify seeding for a traditional 16-team postseason.