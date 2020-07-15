Memorial Tournament 2020: Odds, Tee Times, TV Schedule and Predictions

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Memorial Tournament possesses the most keenly anticipated field of golfers since the PGA Tour returned in June.

Tiger Woods is participating in a stroke-play event for the first time since February, while major championship contenders Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are among the other big names involved.

Patrick Cantlay will be defending his title this week, and he is one of a handful of players who went through four rounds last week in the Workday Charity Open.

Justin Thomas will look to put the disappointment of his playoff defeat to Collin Morikawa at Muirfield Village Golf Club behind him this week as one of three co-favorites alongside DeChambeau and McIlroy.

Memorial Tournament Information

Dates: July 16-19

Video Play Button Videos you might like

TV: Golf Channel (Thursday and Friday 2:30-6 p.m. ET, Saturday 12:30-3 p.m. ET, Sunday 1-3:30 p.m. ET), CBS (Saturday 3-6 p.m. ET, Sunday 3:30-7 p.m. ET)

Tee Times

Odds

Bryson DeChambeau (+1,100; bet $100 to win $1,100)

Justin Thomas (+1,100)

Rory McIlroy (+1,100)

Patrick Cantlay (+1,300)

Dustin Johnson (+1,800)

Jon Rahm (+2,000)

Brooks Koepka (+2,000)

Tiger Woods (+2.000)

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Predictions

Tiger Woods Makes Cut But Does Not Contend For Win

Woods has won the Memorial Tournament more than any golfer, but he enters the 2020 edition following a long layoff.

Despite his five victories at Muirfield Village, the 44-year-old has struggled in three of his last four appearances at the course. He has has also struggled in the opening round, with his last first-round score under 70 at the event coming in 2009.

Since 2013, Woods owns a single second-round card beneath 70, but he has not missed a cut at Muirfield Village. His extensive history at the course should help him shoot a pair of decent rounds to make the cut, but it may not lead to a spot near the top of the leaderboard.

Woods said he feels fine physically compared to his last tour appearance at the Genesis Invitational in February when he finished last of those who made the cut, per PGATour.com's Ben Everill:

"Physically I was very stiff at L.A. I was not moving that well. Back was just not quite loose. It was cold. I wasn't hitting the ball very far, wasn't playing very well, and consequently I finished dead last.

"Fast forward five months later...as far as physically, I feel so much better than I did then. I've been able to train and concentrate on getting back up to speed and back up to tournament speed."

Even if Woods feels well, he may not climb high on the leaderboard due to the abundance of talent in the field that has played in several tournaments since the resumption of the tour.

DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland have been constant figures in the top 20, while Thomas, Dustin Johnson and others have been in contention for weeks.

Woods has the ability to make it to the weekend, but contending for the title will be a difficult task.

Bryson DeChambeau Continues Strong Form After Week Off

Before he skipped the Workday Charity Open last weekend, DeChambeau had the best overall score on the PGA Tour since the restart.

The 26-year-old winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic produced four consecutive top-10 finishes and did not card a single round above 70.

DeChambeau ranks first in driving distance, second in scoring average, fifth in birdie average and greens in regulation. He also owns a decent history at the Memorial with a win in 2018 and a 22nd-place mark a year ago.

All of those numbers should lead plenty of bettors in his direction as a potential winner this weekend.

If the Californian outdrives the field and improves on his 61.05 driving accuracy percentage, he could be in line for a few low rounds.

Winning in consecutive starts is far from an easy task, but if anyone can do it right now, it's DeChambeau.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.