Heat's Jimmy Butler Reportedly Received Noise Complaint in NBA Bubble

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is going to get his workouts in, even from a hotel room.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, a security guard had to be called to Butler's room last week during the quarantining period of the league's restart at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, because of a disturbance complaint.

Somebody had complained of a consistent banging noise. It turned out Butler had been working out and dribbling a basketball throughout his room:

