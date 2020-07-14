Heat's Jimmy Butler Reportedly Received Noise Complaint in NBA Bubble

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2020

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) stands on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is going to get his workouts in, even from a hotel room.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, a security guard had to be called to Butler's room last week during the quarantining period of the league's restart at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, because of a disturbance complaint.

Somebody had complained of a consistent banging noise. It turned out Butler had been working out and dribbling a basketball throughout his room:

                 

