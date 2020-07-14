Video: Chad Johnson Says He Won't Beg for Admission to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The overwhelming odds are Chad Johnson will never make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Good thing for him, he doesn't seem to care.

Johnson spoke about his Hall candidacy on the I Am Athlete podcast.

"I don't care nothin' about that," Johnson said. "It's a great accomplishment, one of the highest accolades to have once you have an NFL career, the highest. I don't control it. I know what I don't do: I don't play politics. I ain't finna be begging and hollering and crying, 'Let me in, let me in.'"

Johnson went on to say his numbers compare favorably to Michael Irvin, who was inducted to the Hall in 2007.

It's a fair point. Johnson has more receptions, touchdowns, Pro Bowls and All-Pro selections than Irvin, whose greatest claim to his bust is being part of the 1990s Dallas Cowboys.

Of course, it's worth noting that Johnson and Irvin played in different eras, and Johnson had no history of postseason success. Irvin's career was also cut short due to injuries, so he probably would have wound up with better numbers had he been able to play a few more years.

In any case, Johnson isn't particularly close to being at the front of the line for deserving receivers, so it's all a moot point.