NFL Free Agency 2021: Top Candidates to Receive the Franchise Tag Next Offseason

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

After 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, NFL teams will no longer be able to sign franchise-tagged players to long-term extensions. Those players will either play on the tag in 2020 or won't play at all.

With that deadline looming, this feels like a perfect time to look ahead to next offseason and the pending free agents who are most likely to get tagged.

Here, you'll find a look at key players scheduled to hit the open market in 2021 and whose contract situations could make the use of the tag sensible. Factors like a potentially high market demand, possible prove-it scenarios and other pending free agents will be considered.

In 2020, 15 players were given the franchise or transition tag. Here, we'll run down the top 10 situations that could warrant the tag in 2021 (in no particular order).