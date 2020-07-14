Patrick Mahomes Details His Daily Routine During Pandemic in GQ Cover Story

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes excels when a play breaks down and he's left to his own devices.

Off the field, he's the opposite.

Clay Skipper of GQ got a breakdown of Mahomes' routine during the coronavirus pandemic, which includes daily rounds of golf, lifting and video games:

"He's up at 7 a.m., often with no alarm. He flips on TV, usually ESPN—where occasionally he'll find that he's the topic of discussion—drinks his coffee, then drinks a pre-workout supplement concoction, in that order. At 9 a.m., a workout: an hour for arms, an hour-and-a-half for legs. Then he eats lunch, after which some days he has a virtual meeting with teammates and coaches or he plays video games. Only in this narrow noon-to-2 p.m. window, though. He doesn't 'want to get lost in playing video games all day.' During the season he swears them off.

"He's become an avid golfer, and 3 p.m. is tee time, if COVID-19 restrictions allow him to play. If not, that's when he hits the Peloton, using the screen name 2 p.m., a nod to his fascination with time and a reference to his full name, Patrick Mahomes II. He's as fierce on a stationary bike as he is on the field. 'I'm so damn competitive that I kill myself,' he tells me. 'I see the leaderboard, and I see that, like, Brian from North Carolina is catching me, and I'm like, 'There's no way.'' Better, he's found, to ride alone, where he opts for 30-minute scenic routes, riding to sunsets. By 5 p.m. he's hanging out with Brittany and their two dogs. Then dinner and TV. Bedtime is 9:30, 10 at the latest."

Keep in mind that Mahomes is 24 years old, yet he keeps the bed and wake time of your average octogenarian, all in the pursuit of becoming the greatest quarterback the league has ever seen.

If we're going to play a little armchair doctor, it's interesting that Mahomes is typically in bed before halftime of a prime-time NFL game. The Chiefs are slated to have five start times later than 8 p.m. during the 2020 season as the NFL looks to take advantage of Mahomes' star power.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Defenses might want to cross their fingers that Mahomes starts getting a little sleepy once 10 p.m. hits. That appears to be the only way they can stop him from tearing up their secondary.

Bleacher Report's David Gardner interviews athletes and other sports figures for the podcast How to Survive Without Sports.