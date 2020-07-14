Patrick Mahomes Speaks on People Saying He's 'Not Full Black' in GQ Cover Story

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes has expressed pride in his Black heritage in response to people online who label him "not full Black."

The Kansas City Chiefs star shared his perspective in an interview with Clay Skipper of GQ:

"I've seen how people, on Twitter, have tweeted and said, 'Oh, you're not full Black.' But I've always just had the confidence and believed in who I am. And I've known that I'm Black. And I'm proud to be Black. And I'm proud to have a white mom too. I'm just proud of who I am. And I've always had that confidence in myself."

He also acknowledged his privilege being the son of former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes.

"The more I mature, I've learned that I was blessed to be in the situation that I was in," the younger Mahomes added.

The 24-year-old, who already has an MVP award, a Super Bowl title and Super Bowl MVP on his resume, has used his platform to speak out against racial injustice in recent months following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in Minneapolis police custody.

He also took part in a video calling on the NFL to make a strong statement against racism alongside fellow stars like Deshaun Watson and Ezekiel Elliott:

Mahomes' interview came on the heels of landing a 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs worth up to $503 million, the largest contract in NFL history.