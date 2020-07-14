Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Joins Madden NFL 21 99 Club; Unboxes Gift on Video

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey remains in the exclusive 99 club for Madden NFL 21, gaining a top rating in the upcoming video game.

Former Stanford teammate Barry J. Sanders surprised the running back with a gift box that included a "99" chain:

He joins Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the first two official members in this year's version.

McCaffrey's rating jumped to a 99 last season as he proved himself as one of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL.

The 24-year-old had 1,387 rushing yards on 4.8 yards per carry last season, plus 15 touchdowns. He was third in the NFL in yards and second in touchdowns on the ground. Still, what truly separated him was his receiving ability with 116 catches, second-most in the league, for 1,005 receiving yards.

The running back was elite in each phase of the game, leading the NFL with 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns. It was enough to earn first-team All-Pro honors as both a running back and a flex option.

He also became the highest-paid running back in history this offseason with a deal worth $64 million over four years.

As good as he has been on the field, McCaffrey could be almost a cheat code for Madden players who will carry a lot of gamers to victory.