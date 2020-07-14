Bucks GM Speaks on Players Trying to Recruit Giannis Amid Contract Uncertainty

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

With Giannis Antetokounmpo set to hit free agency in 2021, the next year will see plenty of players and coaches try to convince the superstar to join their team.

Still, Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst hasn't given any thought about other recruiting efforts for the forward, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN:

"Zero. We can only control what we can control. If it's considered tampering or recruiting or whatever it is, in our league people talk, people are connected, people have relationships. At the end of the day, I have full confidence in my personal relationship, our league's relationship, our coach's relationship, his teammate's relationship with Giannis in what we're doing and what we're about."

Antetokounmpo will be eligible to sign a supermax extension with the Bucks worth $253.75 million over five years.

Things have gone well for him in Milwaukee, as he won MVP last season and is the front-runner to repeat. The Bucks also head into the restart in Orlando with the best record in the NBA at 53-12.

However, Antetokounmpo could hear a number of pitches looking ahead.

"Considering the Bucks are sharing 'The Gran Destino Tower' with the Lakers, Raptors, Clippers, Celtics, Nuggets, Jazz and Heat, they may want to keep an eye out for rival executives who will have every opportunity to wander his way," Sam Amick of The Athletic wrote.

Teams like the Heat and Raptors have been keeping cap space open for a top 2021 free agent like Giannis, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. And according to Steve Popper of Newsday, teams are also considering hiring Jason Kidd as a head coach with the hope of luring Antetokounmpo in free agency.

The 25-year-old can shift the NBA landscape with his decision.

Horst clearly realizes there is competition, but he is only focusing on his own team.