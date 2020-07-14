Bucks GM Speaks on Players Trying to Recruit Giannis Amid Contract Uncertainty

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 6: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

With Giannis Antetokounmpo set to hit free agency in 2021, the next year will see plenty of players and coaches try to convince the superstar to join their team.

Still, Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst hasn't given any thought about other recruiting efforts for the forward, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN:

"Zero. We can only control what we can control. If it's considered tampering or recruiting or whatever it is, in our league people talk, people are connected, people have relationships. At the end of the day, I have full confidence in my personal relationship, our league's relationship, our coach's relationship, his teammate's relationship with Giannis in what we're doing and what we're about."

Antetokounmpo will be eligible to sign a supermax extension with the Bucks worth $253.75 million over five years.

Things have gone well for him in Milwaukee, as he won MVP last season and is the front-runner to repeat. The Bucks also head into the restart in Orlando with the best record in the NBA at 53-12.

However, Antetokounmpo could hear a number of pitches looking ahead.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

"Considering the Bucks are sharing 'The Gran Destino Tower' with the Lakers, Raptors, Clippers, Celtics, Nuggets, Jazz and Heat, they may want to keep an eye out for rival executives who will have every opportunity to wander his way," Sam Amick of The Athletic wrote.

Teams like the Heat and Raptors have been keeping cap space open for a top 2021 free agent like Giannis, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. And according to Steve Popper of Newsday, teams are also considering hiring Jason Kidd as a head coach with the hope of luring Antetokounmpo in free agency.

The 25-year-old can shift the NBA landscape with his decision.

Horst clearly realizes there is competition, but he is only focusing on his own team.

Related

    Healthy Steph Is the NBA's Best Player ☔️

    Not Giannis. Not LeBron. @wontgottlieb argues why Curry should be considered the league's top player ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Healthy Steph Is the NBA's Best Player ☔️

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    What Rondo's Injury Means for the Lakers

    We break down what LA will and won't miss from the PG and who needs to step up in his absence

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Rondo's Injury Means for the Lakers

    Mo Dakhil
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucks' Top Storyline in Orlando 📝

    @danfavale picks Milwaukee's biggest storyline to watch during the NBA restart ⬇️

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    Bucks' Top Storyline in Orlando 📝

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi on Social Justice Messages: 'It's About Doing the Work'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi on Social Justice Messages: 'It's About Doing the Work'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report