MLB Rumors: Latest Info on Zack Godley, Red Sox, Yasiel Puig Contract Offer

The Boston Red Sox are in dire need of starting pitching.

After trading David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers and letting Rick Porcello walk in free agency, they lost left-handed ace Chris Sale to Tommy John surgery at the end of March.

Boston signed former Minnesota Twins left-hander Martin Perez and agreed to terms with former Houston Astros right-hander Collin McHugh.

However, it seems an already makeshift rotation might see even more improvisation.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported the Red Sox are interested in signing Zack Godley after he was released by the Detroit Tigers on Monday. While the article noted "multiple" teams are also involved, the Red Sox are "believed to have a chance" to sign the right-hander.

The 30-year-old had a tough year in 2019, posting a 6.39 ERA and 4.1 walks per nine innings in 27 appearances with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He managed a 3.94 ERA in 16 innings after being claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays, but his season was over at the start of September.

Godley's career has been something of a roller coaster. He made an early impression by posting a 3.19 ERA in over 36 innings of work with the Diamondbacks in 2015. He regressed in 2016, but it seemed the best was yet to come.

The South Carolinian put together an excellent 2017, posting a 3.37 ERA in 25 starts while also posting 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. The Diamondbacks hoped he would be yet another strong arm in a rotation that, at the time, also included Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray.

Instead, Godley's command issues resurfaced. He walked 4.1 hitters per nine innings and led all of baseball with 17 wild pitches. He also led the National League with 12 hit batsmen. Still, the strikeouts were still there, and he allowed just 16 homers in over 178 innings of work.

As previously noted, though, last year was more of the same for Godley. Perhaps more ominously, his strikeout rate fell while the home run rate rose.

The Red Sox will certainly hope Godley can rediscover some of the things that made him successful during his first few years in Arizona.

Boston heads into the season with Eduardo Rodriguez and is relying on Nathan Eovaldi to stay healthy and eat innings as the No. 2 starter, which is hardly a sure bet.

Needless to say, someone needs to step up and be effective if the Red Sox are to return to the postseason.

Orioles Offered Puig a Contract

The Baltimore Orioles are still in a full-scale rebuild, but they might be adding a veteran outfielder to the mix in order to supply some production in the middle of the order.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the Orioles offered a contract to Yasiel Puig, though MLB.com's Joe Trezza noted the team had not confirmed any offer was made.

A partnership could be productive for both sides. The Orioles desperately need some slugging in the outfield, particularly given the absence of Trey Mancini, who is recovering from treatment for cancer, while Anthony Santander and Dwight Smith Jr. are also absent for "undisclosed" reasons, according to Trezza.

Meanwhile, Puig should be more amenable to a short-term deal. He still had a decent year in 2019, hitting 24 homers and stealing a career-high 19 bases, but his market is shrinking.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported in February talks between the 29-year-old and the San Francisco Giants were "all but dead," though CBS Sports' Jim Bowden reported linkage between the two sides in June.

Outside of San Francisco and Baltimore, though, it does not appear Puig is generating much interest.

The former Dodgers star is still young and likely has plenty more baseball to offer. He might be inclined to take a "prove it" offer from the Orioles and re-enter the market in the next year or two.

