NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Brandon Ingram, Carmelo Anthony and More

With the NBA's top 22 teams quarantining in Florida and preparing for the upcoming end-of-month restart, fans should soon be able to focus on real action and not just rumors about the pending offseason. For now, though, the rumor mill will have to suffice for entertainment.

One of the newest rumors involves one of the teams currently in Florida: the New Orleans Pelicans. With a 28-36 record, the Pelicans are probably a long shot to make the actual postseason this year, but they appear to be a franchise on the rise.

Rookie sensation Zion Williamson is the centerpiece in New Orleans, but another young player could be the highlight of free agency in October. Brandon Ingram will be a restricted free agent and could be a hot commodity, according to ESPN's Andrew Lopez.

"With Anthony Davis likely staying put in Los Angeles, Ingram has a strong case as the top free agent in the 2020 class, hitting the market as an All-Star under the age of 25," Lopez wrote.

Ingram, who has averaged 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in roughly 34 minutes per game, is an intriguing target. However, if a team does make a qualifying offer to the first-time All-Star, the Pelicans will have a chance to match it.

According to Lopez, they'll have every intention of doing so.

"Sources inside the Pelicans front office maintain that they view Ingram as a critical building block going forward," he wrote.

Don't expect the Pelicans to let Ingram out of New Orleans unless another team is willing to massively overpay for his services.

Carmelo Anthony Back in New York?

While the Pelicans won enough games to earn a spot in the restart bubble, the 21-45 New York Knicks did not. They're more concerned with wrapping a head-coaching search led by new team president Leon Rose.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Tom Thibodeau is the heavy favorite to land the job.

"Thibodeau has long been considered the favorite as a former CAA client, and folks around the league have expressed skepticism that this is really an open search, rather than just an intel gathering exercise," Bondy wrote.

After selecting a new coach, the next order of business will be constructing a competitive roster for the 2020-21 season. One familiar face could be a part of that roster: Carmelo Anthony.

"The sense is Anthony wants to finish his career in New York, and he fell right on the Knicks' radar the moment Rose accepted the presidency," Marc Berman of the New York Post wrote. "There is no bigger fan of Anthony on the planet than Rose."

While Anthony is no longer the dominant offensive force he once was, he can still be a valuable role-player. He would fit alongside second-year man RJ Barrett and the Knicks' rookie first-round pick—likely a lottery selection—as a veteran scorer and mentor.

A lineup of Barrett, Anthony and a rookie like LaMelo Ball would bring some much-needed excitement to New York.

How Much Pull Does Tellem Have in Detroit?

Like the Knicks, the 20-46 Detroit Pistons failed to make the cut for the restart. Instead of focusing on meaningful games, they're focused on revamping the front office under new general manager Troy Weaver.

"This isn't a rebuild—it's a restoring. There's been greatness here," Weaver said, per Rod Beard of the Detroit News. "The Motor City deserves a consistent winner back on the floor."

While Weaver will be largely responsible for overseeing the new front office, free agency and the draft this offseason, he won't be the only significant decision-maker, according to The Athletic's Sam Vecenie.

"Sources around the league believe vice chairman of palace sports & entertainment Arn Tellem still has a significant voice in front-office matters. That obviously means that the Pistons could look to go a number of different directions with this pick," Vecenie wrote in a recent piece discussing the upcoming draft.

Tellem was a sports agent for more than 30 years before taking his current gig, and he's had plenty of experience working with Weaver. The latter played a large role in drafting former Tellem clients Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

There's a good chance that Tellem and Weaver will see eye-to-eye on many potential decisions. However, it could be interesting to see who has the final say in the instances when they do not.