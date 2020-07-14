Stock Up, Stock Down for Top WWE and AEW Stars

0 of 4

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

As 2020 enters its second half, fans have seen performers in WWE and All Elite Wrestling raise their stocks, while some have seen their reputations plummet.

In WWE, company officials were slow to react to the pandemic and the product suffered drastically. Meanwhile, AEW has adapted to the ever-changing landscape and put on the superior shows.

While AEW has shined brighter than WWE, both companies have seen top names struggle and fresh faces emerge as legitimate contenders.

Here are the wrestlers in WWE and AEW who have seen their stock rise and drop in 2020.