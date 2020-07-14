Stock Up, Stock Down for Top WWE and AEW Stars

Stock Up, Stock Down for Top WWE and AEW StarsJuly 14, 2020
As 2020 enters its second half, fans have seen performers in WWE and All Elite Wrestling raise their stocks, while some have seen their reputations plummet.
In WWE, company officials were slow to react to the pandemic and the product suffered drastically. Meanwhile, AEW has adapted to the ever-changing landscape and put on the superior shows.
While AEW has shined brighter than WWE, both companies have seen top names struggle and fresh faces emerge as legitimate contenders.
Here are the wrestlers in WWE and AEW who have seen their stock rise and drop in 2020.
Stock Up: MVP’s Stable
In WWE, there are few performers shining brighter during the pandemic than MVP and his growing stable of talented performers. With elite mic ability and a presence built for the current landscape of the United States, MVP is the voice the wrestling business needs.
Not only can he still go in the ring, but he has also been exceptional in his role as the manager of former world champion Bobby Lashley. Add in the fact that he is working diligently to add talent to his growing stable, and MVP is one of the highlights of Raw every week.
The hope is that WWE Creative sees the elite mic work and success of MVP representing Lashley and continues to add underutilized Superstars without the ability to speak for themselves to his stable.
Whether it's performers already being teased, such as Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews and Ricochet, or new faces like The Viking Raiders and Shayna Baszler, MVP has the ability to salvage several careers with just the power of his voice.
Stock Up: Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela
AEW has utilized its limited roster as well as any fan could imagine, but two of the performers who had been cast aside in the early stages of the company are Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela.
While they are an unlikely duo, the two Superstars had one of the best vignettes AEW has produced, and the wrestling world is legitimately excited about the pairing. Janela may have lost to Lance Archer at Fyter Fest, but the future is bright for the team moving forward.
On one hand, Kiss is a flamboyant wrestler with a unique look and style that makes him easy to love; on the other hand, Janela is one of the kings of hardcore and someone who has earned the respect of fans around the world.
Combined, the strange bedfellows have meshed perfectly and created a buzz within the industry that could catapult them to the top of the already stacked tag team division in the future.
Stock Down: Jeff Hardy and Sheamus
One of the worst storylines in all of wrestling this year is the feud between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus playing off the former’s real-life addiction issues.
This is a classless and lazy angle that is genuinely offensive to anyone recovering from alcoholism or a dependence on drugs. Instead of helping Hardy move past his problems, WWE Creative is forcing him to face his demons over and over again.
The in-ring work between the two men has been above average thanks to their raw skill, but it's hard for the WWE Universe to get invested in the storyline when it's being handled in such a disgusting manner.
Hardy and Sheamus deserve better, but they're stuck in a disappointing angle.
Stock Down: Jake Hager
When Jake Hager made his AEW debut, fans were unsure of what to expect, but the MMA star rattled off four straight victories before taking the loss against Jon Moxley in a battle for the world title.
Since losing to Moxley in March, Hager's team was defeated in the Stadium Stampede match, he lost a six-person tag on Dynamite in June and was then handed a loss against Cody Rhodes at Fyter Fest.
While Hager came into AEW red-hot, he no longer has the credibility he needs to be viewed as a viable threat for a major championship. With other stars like Lance Archer, Wardlow and Brodie Lee filling similar roles, the mat technician has taken a back seat.
If AEW wants fans to buy Hager as a threat, they need to start rebuilding his credibility as soon as possible.
