NBA to Allow Players to Wear Pregame Outfits to Arena During 2020 Restart

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 1: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers arrives to the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 1, 2020 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The NBA has backtracked quickly on its requirements for pregame attire. 

The league had instituted a protocol that called for players to arrive at arenas before games already wearing their jerseys and warmups, though players will now be allowed to wear their own clothing while traveling to locker rooms, per Nick DePaula of ESPN.  

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Russell Westbrook Has COVID-19

    Rockets star tweets he's 'feeling well' after testing positive for the coronavirus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russell Westbrook Has COVID-19

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Clippers

    Steve Ballmer is investing millions into the L.A. community. How the Clippers are trying to win over fans in a Lakers town ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Clippers

    Joseph Bien-Kahn
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Will Wear 'Equality'

    Bucks star tells reporters the social justice message he will wear on the back of his jersey

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Will Wear 'Equality'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Rockets Player Breaks Lockdown

    Bruno Caboclo inadvertently broke quarantine and must isolate in his room for eight days

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rockets Player Breaks Lockdown

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report