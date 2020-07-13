NBA to Allow Players to Wear Pregame Outfits to Arena During 2020 Restart

NBA to Allow Players to Wear Pregame Outfits to Arena During 2020 RestartJuly 13, 2020
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images
The NBA has backtracked quickly on its requirements for pregame attire.
The league had instituted a protocol that called for players to arrive at arenas before games already wearing their jerseys and warmups, though players will now be allowed to wear their own clothing while traveling to locker rooms, per Nick DePaula of ESPN.
