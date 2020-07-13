Anonymous NFL Agent Says 'There's No Way' Bill O'Brien Should Be Texans GM

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

A lot of NFL agents did not like the offseason the Houston Texans had this year.

In an anonymous poll conducted by Ben Standig of The Athletic, 11 of 30 agents said the Texans had the worst offseason in the NFL, the most votes of any team. The comments they made weren't much kinder.

"Bill O'Brien—there's no way he should be the general manager," one agent said.

"I just don't understand them whatsoever," another added.

