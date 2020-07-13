Anonymous NFL Agent Says 'There's No Way' Bill O'Brien Should Be Texans GM

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans reacts to a call as the Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of the AFC Divisional Round Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

A lot of NFL agents did not like the offseason the Houston Texans had this year.

In an anonymous poll conducted by Ben Standig of The Athletic, 11 of 30 agents said the Texans had the worst offseason in the NFL, the most votes of any team. The comments they made weren't much kinder.

"Bill O'Brien—there's no way he should be the general manager," one agent said.

"I just don't understand them whatsoever," another added.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Pats Are 'Pretty Mediocre' After Tom Brady's Exit, Says Agent

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pats Are 'Pretty Mediocre' After Tom Brady's Exit, Says Agent

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Testing Mouth Shields

    NFL sending these Oakley shields that help protect players from COVID-19 out to all 32 teams this week to test (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Testing Mouth Shields

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 Texans Positional Analysis: Wide Receivers

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    2020 Texans Positional Analysis: Wide Receivers

    John McClain
    via HoustonChronicle.com

    Biggest Looming Decision for Every NFL Team

    Teams have several key decisions to make before the 2020 season kicks off

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Biggest Looming Decision for Every NFL Team

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report