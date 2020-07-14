MLB Free Agency 2020: Contract Predictions for Mookie Betts, Top Stars on Market

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Among the many hurdles for Major League Baseball to clear during the coronavirus pandemic is the uncertainty surrounding 2020 free agency.

The class has several potential difference-makers. What it lacks, for now at least, is clarity about the changing financial picture and how that will impact teams' willingness to spend.

While the dollars and cents will be determined down the line, we can peek into our crystal ball to find the projected landing spots for three of the top stars on the market.

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Betts had been eyeing a bank-bursting contract this season, and it's part of the reason he no longer calls Boston home. When he and the Red Sox broached a potential extension over the offseason, their contract talks reportedly featured more than a $100 million gulf, via NBC Sports Boston.

Back then, Betts was right to expect an unbelievable payday. He had already established himself as one of the game's greats, securing four consecutive All-Star trips and capturing MVP honors in 2018. He's a four-time Gold Glove recipient who's also among the best power-speed threats, pairing 116 homers with 98 stolen bases over the previous four seasons.

It's hard to say what that will net him in this market, other than not as much as anyone would've anticipated.

"I thought he was going to make between $350 (million) to $400 million," The Athletic's Peter Gammons said, via NBC Sports Boston. "He'd be lucky to get up to $250 (million) in free agency this coming winter. ... It's just the reality of economics."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Even at this reduced rate, there aren't many teams who can afford Betts. Since the Dodgers are one of them and already sacrificed assets to get him, they seem likely to pay whatever it takes to keep him around.

Prediction: Betts signs long-term deal with Dodgers.

George Springer, Houston Astros

The Astros know everything there is to be known about Springer, having employed him for each of his six MLB seasons, the last three of which all included an All-Star trip.

They know that injuries are likely a yearly occurrence for the 30-year-old. He has only topped 140 appearances once in his career, and he had to sit out 40 games just last season.

But they also know that when he plays, his bat is electric. He already has 160 homers to his credit, having clubbed at least 29 in three of the past four seasons. In 2019, he packed 39 bombs, 96 RBI and 122 runs scored into just 122 games played, then launched another four homers in the playoffs.

He's an offensive star who might do even better work with his glove. Houston will find a way to work a new big-money deal for Springer into the budget.

Prediction: Houston re-signs Springer.

J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

There can be some debate about Realmuto's rank among all MLB players, but at the catcher position, those debates are silenced. It's him at the top with a wide gap before the next name comes along.

Every box he's supposed to check, he does with ease. He hits for average (career .278). He hits for power (career-high 25 homers and 83 RBI last season). He defends his position (first Gold Glove in 2019). He even adds value with his legs (nine-for-10 on stolen-base attempts last season).

He's a star, but converting that stardom to appropriate salary dollars could be tricky. Back in March, his representatives were said to be using Joe Mauer's position-record $23 million annual salary as a baseline for extension talks with one source suggesting the target was a five-year, $130 million pact, per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

This could get costly in a hurry for the Phillies, but they surely knew that was likely to be the case when they traded for him in Feb. 2019. With Bryce Harper already pushing for the team to re-sign Realmuto, these sides should find a way to get something done.

Prediction: Realmuto stays put.