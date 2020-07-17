Top MLB Prospects Who Could Swing Pennant Races and the Playoffs in 2020

Top MLB Prospects Who Could Swing Pennant Races and the Playoffs in 2020July 17, 2020
There won't be a minor league season in 2020, but that doesn't mean that Major League Baseball's best young talents won't be seen or heard from this year.
Indeed, some of them figure to be quite visible and loud at the highest level.
With Opening Day now only a few days away, we've compiled a list of prospects who could impact the playoff and pennant races in the American and National League in 2020. These are mostly guys from our top 50 rankings who either already have major league jobs in hand or could soon gain them.
We'll start with two rookie-rich teams in Los Angeles and Oakland and proceed from there.
Have Jobs: Gavin Lux, Dustin May and Brusdar Graterol, Los Angeles Dodgers
It's easy to get distracted by superstar sluggers like Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts and aces like Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers are also rich with high-upside rookies.
The biggest prize is second baseman Gavin Lux, who ranks as our No. 4 prospect. His 2019 season included a 1.028 OPS and 26 home runs in the minors and was ultimately capped by a major league audition that included a home run in the playoffs.
Though Lux is relatively new to second base, he has the hitting and defensive chops to become an immediate star who runs away with the NL Rookie of the Year race.
Also on the Dodgers' projected Opening Day roster is No. 17 right-hander Dustin May, whose fastball topped out at 98.9 mph in 2019. He's slated to work as a reliever, but his versatility will allow him to serve just about any role that manager Dave Roberts might need him for.
Even if he didn't crack our top 50, fellow righty Brusdar Graterol deserves a shoutout. Health permitting, his triple-digit heat will be a weapon out of the Dodgers pen.
Have Jobs: Jesus Luzardo, A.J. Puk and Sean Murphy, Oakland Athletics
The Oakland Athletics are set to begin 2020 with starting roles for our No. 9, 27 and 43 prospects, respectively: Jesus Luzardo, A.J. Puk and Sean Murphy.
Assuming he makes a full recovery from COVID-19, Luzardo has a spot waiting for him in Oakland's starting rotation. He's done nothing but dominate—see his 2.53 ERA in the minors—with four above-average pitches and sharp command, so he could cement himself as an ace-level starter as soon as this year.
Puk, a fellow left-hander, doesn't have as much upside on account of his history of control trouble. There isn't much question about his stuff, however, as he boasts an upper-90s fastball and devastating slider.
For his part, Murphy is set to do the catching for Luzardo and Puk this season. And of the three, he might have the best shot at the AL Rookie of the Year.
All Murphy did in 2019 was destroy Triple-A pitching to the tune of a 1.011 OPS, and he then held his own with an .899 OPS against major league pitching in September. Considering that he's also well-regarded as a defender, he looks like the total package behind the dish.
Has Job: Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox
How highly do the Chicago White Sox think of Luis Robert?
Well, they inked him to a six-year, $50 million contract before he even showed up to spring training, much less made his major league debut. So, clearly pretty highly.
They aren't alone there. We have Robert rated as the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, and he has both the numbers and the tools to back that up.
The 22-year-old's power, speed and arm strength all grade as plus. There's slightly more uncertainty with his hit tool because of how much he likes to swing his bat, but there's ample evidence that he's the type who can make a swing-happy approach work.
By "ample evidence," we mean his 2019 season. Robert started at High-A and ended up at Triple-A, and he altogether hit .328 with a 1.001 OPS, 32 home runs and 36 stolen bases. If he stays on that track, he'll help the White Sox make good on their attempt to return to relevance in the AL Central.
Has Job: Carter Kieboom, Washington Nationals
Among all prospects set to open 2020 on MLB rosters, none has bigger shoes to fill than Carter Kieboom.
The Washington Nationals are slated to start him at a third base spot that previously belonged to Anthony Rendon. This would be the same Anthony Rendon who went off for a 1.010 OPS and 34 home runs in 2019, plus three more long balls during the club's triumphant World Series run.
Kieboom, 22, struggled in an 11-game cameo with the Nats in 2019. Because he's also had some hitches in his defensive development, it suffices to say he has much to prove in 2020.
Yet we have him rated as the No. 32 prospect in MLB, in large part because his bat should play. It certainly did at Triple-A last year, where he hit .303 with a .409 on-base percentage and 43 extra-base hits.
Evidently understanding that he had work to do, it's also to Kieboom's credit that he emphasized defensive drills during baseball's shutdown. If those make a difference on the field, he might actually pull off the feat of ably filling Rendon's shoes.
Has Job: Brendan McKay, Tampa Bay Rays
How the Tampa Bay Rays are planning to use Brendan McKay is a tricky question, as the best answer is pretty much "however they want."
McKay rates as our No. 14 prospect in part because he's a solid hitter. He posted an OPS well north of .900 during his college years at Louisville, and he's continued to show flashes of his hitting talents since turning pro in 2017. Notably, he hit his first major league home run last September.
The 24-year-old's primary moneymaker, however, is his left arm. He boasts a 1.78 ERA and a 6.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the minors, which reflects his solid command of an arsenal of pitches headlined by his fastball and cutter.
Despite his 5.14 ERA, don't make the mistake of thinking that McKay was outclassed in the majors last year. In 49 innings, he struck out 56 and walked only 16.
Though his de facto role is unclear, you can expect McKay to start, open, relieve and pinch hit as Rays manager Kevin Cash sees fit.
In the Wings: Dylan Carlson, St. Louis Cardinals
As of now, the St. Louis Cardinals aren't planning on greeting the season with Dylan Carlson in their starting outfield. And yet there might just be an opening for him.
As manager Mike Shildt said, per MLB.com's Anne Rogers:
"[Carlson] wants to help us win baseball games. I love that, and I respect it highly. Like we discuss about roster, nothing's in a vacuum. We've got a lot of guys doing the right things, and Dylan is doing what he needs to be doing, but there's guys that are doing their part, too."
There isn't much question that Carlson, who checks in as our No. 20 prospect, is ready for The Show. He had a .914 OPS with 26 home runs and 20 stolen bases at Double-A and Triple-A last year, and he was impressing with a .905 OPS in spring training before everything shut down.
Whether it's sooner or later, the 21-year-old's hitting acumen, power and speed will force the Cardinals' hand at some point this season.
In the Wings: Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels
The Los Angeles Angels have so far resisted the idea of opening the season with Jo Adell in right field. But just like in spring training, he isn't making it easy during summer camp.
"I just like the energy, I like his attitude," manager Joe Maddon said of Adell. "That's what we need. That kind of energy is going to make everybody else around him better, and I appreciate it."
Beyond energy and attitude, the 21-year-old also boasts loads of talent. He's regarded as a five-tool outfielder, and his upside is best encapsulated in the .308 average and .944 OPS that he posted at Double-A in 2019.
Granted, Adell was humbled at Triple-A, where he struck out 43 times in only 131 plate appearances. In a seemingly related story, he had some injuries last year that cost him valuable development time.
However, Adell is a candidate to platoon with the lefty-hitting Brian Goodwin at the least. Should he take over as a starter, the Angels will rest easy knowing that he, Rendon, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are in place for years to come.
In the Wings: Alec Bohm and Spencer Howard, Philadelphia Phillies
Despite their relatively exorbitant payroll, the Philadelphia Phillies might need an extra boost to keep up in what looks to be a tough fight for the NL East crown.
Assuming the Phillies give them the chance, said boost might come from Alec Bohm and Spencer Howard.
Bohm, a third baseman, checks in as our No. 12 prospect following a year in which he had an .896 OPS in the minors and a .925 OPS in the Arizona Fall League. And while there were doubts about his defense at the start of his pro career, the 23-year-old has made encouraging progress on that front.
Howard, meanwhile, is a 23-year-old right-hander who slots in at No. 42 in our rankings. His own 2019 was no less impressive than Bohm's, as he had a 2.03 ERA in 15 minor league starts and a 2.11 ERA in six outings in the Arizona Fall League. Notably, his fastball touches 100 mph.
Bohm might have to settle for regular action at designated hitter, but both he and Howard could force their way onto Philly's roster in the near future.
In the Wings: MacKenzie Gore and Luis Patino, San Diego Padres
Though the San Diego Padres face a tough task in de-throning the Dodgers in the NL West, FanGraphs projects them to be in the thick of the NL wild-card race at 31-29.
MacKenzie Gore and Luis Patino might have something to say about that.
Gore, 21, checks in as our No. 5 prospect and the highest-rated pitcher of them all. That might seem like a bit much for a guy who's only made it as far as Double-A in his minor league journey, but anyone who underestimates Gore does so at their own peril.
The lefty's fastball, curveball, slider and changeup all grade as plus, and the same goes for his command. Hence how he tallied a 1.69 ERA with 135 strikeouts and only 28 walks in 101 innings last year.
Patino, a right-hander, is "only" our No. 24 prospect, but he has a nasty fastball-slider combination in his own right. Though neither appears to be in the major league mix for now, the Padres might only be able to keep Patino and Gore off their moundstaff for so long.
In the Wings: Forrest Whitley, Houston Astros
The Houston Astros had the best starting rotation in the American League in 2019, but it hasn't looked the same ever since Gerrit Cole and Wade Miley departed as free agents.
On the plus side, Forrest Whitley might just be Houston's ace in the hole.
The 22-year-old doesn't stand out as much as he did at the outset of last year, when he was generally regarded as baseball's top pitching prospect. That notion went up in smoke as he made only 18 minor league appearances and got lit up to the tune of a 7.99 ERA.
And yet Whitley rates as our No. 29 prospect in large part because his four plus pitches (fastball, curveball, slider and changeup) still inspire notions of greatness. Even amid last year's issues, he whiffed 13.0 batters per nine innings in the minors and showed well in the Arizona Fall League.
More recently, Astros manager Dusty Baker copped to being "very impressed" by Whitley during summer camp. So after a rough 2019, things are already looking up for him in 2020.
In the Wings: Cristian Pache, Drew Waters and Ian Anderson, Atlanta
Now that Atlanta has Yasiel Puig to fill the spot vacated by Nick Markakis, who opted out of playing in 2020, the club's outfield looks all set for the season.
And yet it isn't out of the question that Cristian Pache could be seen in Atlanta after he heels from a sprained ankle. Likewise, fellow outfielder Drew Waters is also in play.
The two 21-year-olds rank as our No. 7 and 23 prospects, respectively, and both are loaded with tools. Pache is a superb defender with well-above-average speed and arm strength. Waters isn't as well off in those categories, but he's ahead offensively after hitting .309 with an .819 OPS in the high minors last year.
Should something happen to Ender Inciarte, Pache could replace what he brings to the table defensively. Waters, meanwhile, might not even need an injury to clear his way to playing time. There could be reps for him at DH if Austin Riley doesn't pull out of last year's slump.
Additionally, keep an eye on No. 28 right-hander Ian Anderson, whose fastball-curveball-changeup combination could be seen in either Atlanta's rotation or bullpen this season.
In the Wings: Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff, Minnesota Twins
The Minnesota Twins hit 307 home runs last year and then signed 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson over the winter, so their offense shouldn't need to be rescued this season.
Still, Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff might be up to it.
Lewis, 21, suffered some damage to his stock during a difficult season in the minors last year. But his plus speed is but one of several tools that he has to impress scouts, and he ultimately salvaged some dignity with a .975 OPS in the Arizona Fall League at the tail end of 2019.
The 22-year-old Kirilloff also had a challenging season in the minors last year, but his sweet left-handed swing was in fine working condition toward the end of it. In 28 games after July 30, he put up a .319 average and .867 OPS.
It's little wonder that the Twins chose to carry Lewis (our No. 15 prospect) and Kirilloff (No. 30) on their 60-man player pool. Likewise, it'll be little wonder if the Twins call their numbers if the need arises.
In the Wings: Andrew Vaughn and Nick Madrigal, Chicago White Sox
In addition to Robert, the White Sox have two other talented hitting prospects who might help them in 2020.
One of them is our No. 34 prospect, first baseman Andrew Vaughn. The 22-year-old is barely a year removed from being drafted third overall in 2019, but he showed well with an .832 OPS in his first taste of the minors, and he's generally regarded as an advanced hitter.
But since the White Sox have Jose Abreu and Edwin Encarnacion slotted in to first base and DH, it would likely take an injury to either one of them to clear the way for Vaughn.
Nick Madrigal, on the other hand, doesn't have any significant hurdles between him and Chicago's second base gig. And while he isn't one of our top-50 prospects, he's easy to admire on account of his relatively unique profile.
Whereas most modern hitters primarily aim for power, the 23-year-old Madrigal is a throwback hit-it-where-they-ain't type who's racked up a .309 average in the minors. Further, he's also seen as a slick defender.
Wild Cards: Wander Franco (TB) and Nate Pearson (TOR)
The No. 1 prospect in baseball is shortstop Wander Franco. But because he's only 19 and is relatively inexperienced, don't expect him to break in with the Rays this year.
Then again, he is in the club's 60-man player pool. And if something happens to everyday shortstop Willy Adames, the Rays might just look at Franco's stellar tools and eye-popping minor league numbers—i.e., a .928 OPS, 20 homers and 22 steals in 175 games—and feel tempted to suit him up.
Elsewhere in the AL East, it isn't really a question of whether No. 8 right-hander Nate Pearson will debut for the Toronto Blue Jays this year. He almost certainly will.
Rather, the question is whether any one player can put the Jays over the edge in the AL East. The Rays and New York Yankees are the de facto powers in the division, and even the Mookie Betts-less Boston Red Sox might still be better than Toronto.
There's nonetheless plenty of upside north of the border, and Pearson's triple-digit fastball surely makes him part of the equation. If enough things go right, he could become part of a playoff-bound rotation.
