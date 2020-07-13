WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights for July 13

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The final WWE Raw before The Horror Show at Extreme Rules has promised us a "Night of Grudges," with familiar foes doing battle as they jockey for position ahead of Sunday's pay-per-view extravaganza.

Champions will clash, top tag team contenders will be determined and a high-profile WrestleMania 36 rematch will occur as the brand not only seeks to build momentum for its latest WWE Network offering, but also looks to turn around its alarming decline in ratings.

Will it succeed, who will emerge from the night's biggest matches with their arms raised in victory and what will those outcomes mean for the most extreme event of the year?

Find out now with this recap of the July 13 USA Network broadcast.