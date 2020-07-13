WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights for July 13

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights for July 13July 13, 2020
The final WWE Raw before The Horror Show at Extreme Rules has promised us a "Night of Grudges," with familiar foes doing battle as they jockey for position ahead of Sunday's pay-per-view extravaganza.
Champions will clash, top tag team contenders will be determined and a high-profile WrestleMania 36 rematch will occur as the brand not only seeks to build momentum for its latest WWE Network offering, but also looks to turn around its alarming decline in ratings.
Will it succeed, who will emerge from the night's biggest matches with their arms raised in victory and what will those outcomes mean for the most extreme event of the year?
Find out now with this recap of the July 13 USA Network broadcast.
Match Card
- Raw Women's Champion Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley
- Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
- R-Truth vs. Randy Orton
- The Viking Raiders vs. Angel Garza and Andrade
Already announced for the night's show are the following:
Of note is the Truth-Orton match as there is seemingly no prior beef between the two, at least not enough to warrant inclusion as a "grudge" match. It will likely serve as the latest chapter in Orton's ongoing rivalry with Big Show and an excuse to really hammer home the point that you should hate The Viper.
If it goes on as scheduled, and is not another instance of bait-and-switch, Owens vs. Rollins could be a damn good match ahead of The Monday Night Messiah's showdown with Rey Mysterio Sunday night on PPV.