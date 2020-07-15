Report: Vikings' Anthony Harris Not Expected to Get New Contract; to Play on Tag

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Safety Anthony Harris had a breakout season for the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, but that apparently wasn't enough to earn a long-term contract with the team.

The Vikings and Harris did not agree to a new long-term contract prior to Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to sign franchise-tagged players to a multiyear contract, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.



The Vikings placed the designation on Harris in March. As Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune pointed out, it was just the third time the NFC North team used the franchise tag in the 21st century (Jim Kleinsasser in 2003 and Chad Greenway in 2011).

Rapoport called it a surprise and also noted the team made it known the safety was available as a potential trade candidate for a middle- to late-round draft pick.

That trade never came, and he reacted to signing the franchise tender in May by saying: "I am continuing my focus on what it takes to be successful both as a team and as an individual. I am excited for the new challenges the 2020 season will bring, but I am most excited for the opportunity to help bring a Super Bowl to Minnesota and the best fans in the country."

Courtney Cronin of ESPN noted the franchise tender guaranteed a salary of $11.4 million for the 2020 campaign.

Harris may be disappointed with the lack of a long-term deal given his comments to Pat Kirwan of SiriusXM NFL Radio in March in which he said he loved the organization and wanted to remain a member of the team:

This comes after Harris led the league with six interceptions to go with 60 tackles and 11 passes defended in 2019. He also notched a pick in the team's playoff win over the New Orleans Saints.

The 2019 campaign was his first as a full-time starter. Pro Football Focus gave him a sparkling player grade of 90.5 and named him to its All-Pro team ahead of the likes of Jamal Adams and teammate Harrison Smith.

Harris is just 28 years old and coming off a breakout effort that indicated he should be a productive member of the secondary for at least the immediate future.

He just may have to do it for a different team after 2020.