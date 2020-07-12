Report: NBA Players Required to Wear Uniform to Arena for Games During Restart

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and Dwight Howard during pregame warmups before an NBA basketball gameagainst the New York Knicks in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Gone are the days of Russell Westbrook, James Harden and other NBA players dazzling with their pregame fashion as they arrive at arenas prior to games.

At least for the remainder of this season.

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN, the NBA finalized an entry protocol for players to "be in uniform and warmups when they arrive" at games near Orlando, Florida, when the season restarts later this month.

The plan is for players to dress in their uniforms at the hotel and then take the team bus to the arena essentially ready to hit the floor and start warming up.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

