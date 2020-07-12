Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Released from Hospital After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, who was hospitalized following a positive COVID-19 test, issued a statement after he was released from the hospital Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the statement that said, in part, "This week I learned first-hand just how serious COVID-19 is. ... I'm very fortunate to have this experience behind me and strongly encourage everyone to continue practicing the important measures to avoid it themselves."

On Friday, the Cardinals announced Bidwill tested positive and noted the team believes he contracted COVID-19 while traveling and spending time on the East Coast. He admitted himself to the hospital and was expected to be released this weekend when doing so.

The announcement also specified Bidwill had been working remotely since March and did not have any in-person contact with members of the team, including players and those on the coaching staff.

Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website noted in March that the Cardinals donated $1 million to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund as part of the Arizona Together initiative.

"Like so many in our community, this unprecedented crisis has us asking what we can do to help and what might have the greatest impact," Bidwill said at the time. "We are grateful for the creation of this relief fund, are proud to support its critically important mission and hope that others throughout the community can join this effort in whatever way that they are able."

Despite increasing cases of COVID-19 in many areas across the country, the NFL has not yet made plans to cancel or alter the regular-season schedule. As of Sunday, there have been more than 3.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States alone.

Arizona is scheduled to start its 2020 campaign on Sept. 13 against the San Francisco 49ers.