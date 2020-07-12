Driver Shawn Balluzzo Dies at Age 64 After Crash at Langley Speedway

Mike Comer/Getty Images

Driver Shawn Balluzzo died at the age of 64 on Saturday night after he crashed during a race at Langley Speedway in Hampton, Virginia.

The Speedway released a statement that said, in part, "He won the hearts of our fans with 11 track championships and a driving style that made him one of the most respected competitors we've ever known."

According to Marty O'Brien of the Virginian-Pilot, Balluzzo is the winningest driver in Langley Speedway history.

Balluzzo finished in second place in the first of two Modified Division races Saturday and then crashed in the second one. The Associated Press (h/t USA Today) noted Balluzzo's car crashed into a wall after it went airborne when it bumped into another car.

"I saw him impact the wall head-on, and you know that's never a good hit," driver Mark Wertz said. "You don't think it's as bad as it was, but it was kind of surreal."

Emergency workers extricated him from his vehicle by cutting the roof off the car, and he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

O'Brien noted it was the first death from a racing accident at the track since Dale Lemonds died in 2004.