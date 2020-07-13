Fantasy Football 2020: PPR Flex Rankings and Position Battles to Watch

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The start of the 2020 NFL season is roughly two months away. For casual fans, this means that it's time to start getting excited. For fantasy football diehards, this means that it's time to do some serious homework.

In fantasy, a player's value can be just as dependent on opportunity as skill level—if he isn't getting on the field, he isn't putting up fantasy points. Therefore, paying attention to training-camp battles can benefit fantasy managers in multiple ways.

During camp, a promising rookie may take hold of a starting job. A perennial fantasy star may cede some of his responsibilities. Smart fantasy managers will look for developments like these and adjust their draft boards accordingly.

Here, you'll find a look at some pending camp position battles that could be critical to fantasy campaigns. First, though, an updated look at PPR Flex rankings.

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings, PPR

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

3. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

5. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

6. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

7. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

8. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

9. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

10. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

11. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

13. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

14. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

15. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

16. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

17. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

18. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

21. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

22. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

23. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

24. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

25. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

26. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

27. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

28. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

29. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

30. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

31. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

32. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

33. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

34. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

35. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

36. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

37. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

38. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

39. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

40. D.J. Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

41. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

42. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

43. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

44. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

45. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

46. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

47. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

48. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

49. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

50. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Broncos Backfield

This offseason, the Denver Broncos inked running back Melvin Gordon III to a two-year, $16 million deal. This should help bolster the Broncos backfield, but it presents a tricky situation for fantasy managers.

Along with Gordon, they have Phillip Lindsay, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, and 2018 third-round pick Royce Freeman. They cannot all be RB1s.

"There can only be, there's a No. 1 guy and a No. 2 guy—it is what it is. I'm gonna go work and get mine," Gordon said, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com.

Complicating matters is the fact that Denver has a promising young quarterback in Drew Lock and a talented receiving corps that features the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler and Noah Fant. This is more likely to be a balanced offense than a run-heavy one.

The competition to be Denver's lead back will be one that managers want to follow during training camp. While both Gordon and Lindsay should be viable fantasy options, the starter will have a clear edge in the value department.

Dolphins QB Battle

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Will the Miami Dolphins choose to start rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. This is a relevant question for fantasy managers looking to add a late-round sleeper at quarterback. Tagovailoa has upside galore, but he also possesses an injury history that could be problematic.

Less than a year ago, Tagovailoa suffered a dislocated and fractured hip. The Dolphins probably won't be in a rush to get Tagovailoa on the field, they have journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick on their roster. Fitzpatrick is not an elite veteran, but he's a capable starter who can keep Tagovailoa on the sideline and healthy.

Last season, Fitzpatrick passed for 3,529 yards with 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He shouldn't be on the fantasy radar, but Tagovailoa could be. If the Alabama product can get onto the field, he has the potential to have a Kyler Murray-level of rookie fantasy impact.

When he was healthy in 2018, Tagovailoa racked up 3,966 passing yards, 190 rushing yards and 48 total touchdowns.

There's a very real chance that Tagovailoa will beat out Fitzpatrick for the starting gig too.

"According to every coach I've spoken to, it's a foregone conclusion that he will beat out veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick and start Week 1 against the Patriots on Sept. 13," Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman wrote in May.

If it looks like Tagovailoa will win the job, he's worth scooping up as a streamer and potential sleeper.

Rams Backfield

Starting running backs are always worth drafting in fantasy, even if they play for underwhelming teas. Therefore, the Los Angeles Rams' starting back in 2020 will have value, even if he isn't the fantasy star that Todd Gurley once was.

The Rams, if you weren't aware, cut Gurley earlier this offseason. He quickly signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Los Angeles is bringing back Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson from last season. They also added former Florida State back Cam Akers in the second round of April's draft. The 5'10", 217-pound bruiser racked up 1,144 rushing yards, 226 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns last season and is well-suited to be the Rams' new tarter.

However, Akers does face the challenge of the college-to-NFL transition. While he should be considered the favorite to land the Rams job—and therefore firmly on the fantasy radar—there's no guarantee that he'll actually claim it.

If Akers is an every-down back, he'll be worthy of a top-50 selection. However, if it appears during camp that the Rams are leaning toward a committee backfield, managers will want to value him as a sleeper only.