Skylar Diggins-Smith Says She's 'Conflicted' About Playing in WNBA Bubble

Phoenix Mercury point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith told reporters in a Zoom call Sunday that she is "kind of conflicted" about playing in the WNBA bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, per Mechelle Voepel of ESPN.com.

"I'm just happy to be here," Diggins-Smith said. "I don't really have much to say. I'm kind of conflicted being here. But I'm happy to be on this team, I'll say that."

Diggins-Smith declined comment when a reporter asked why she felt conflicted about being in the WNBA bubble, which is hosting 12 teams for a 22-game regular season plus playoffs.

