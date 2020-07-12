Skylar Diggins-Smith Says She's 'Conflicted' About Playing in WNBA Bubble

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 12, 2020

BRADENTON - JULY 10: Skylar Diggins-Smith #4 of the Phoenix Mercury dribbles the ball during practice at IMG Academy on July 10, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Phoenix Mercury point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith told reporters in a Zoom call Sunday that she is "kind of conflicted" about playing in the WNBA bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, per Mechelle Voepel of ESPN.com.

"I'm just happy to be here," Diggins-Smith said. "I don't really have much to say. I'm kind of conflicted being here. But I'm happy to be on this team, I'll say that."

Diggins-Smith declined comment when a reporter asked why she felt conflicted about being in the WNBA bubble, which is hosting 12 teams for a 22-game regular season plus playoffs.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Renee Montgomery Invites Dream Co-Owner Kelly Loeffler to Discuss BLM Movement

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Renee Montgomery Invites Dream Co-Owner Kelly Loeffler to Discuss BLM Movement

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Elena Delle Donne, Tina Charles in WNBA's Medical Evaluation Protocol

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Elena Delle Donne, Tina Charles in WNBA's Medical Evaluation Protocol

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    WNBA Players Call Bubble Situation 'Unacceptable'

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    WNBA Players Call Bubble Situation 'Unacceptable'

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    Baron Davis Offers to Buy Kelly Loeffler Out of Atlanta Dream

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Baron Davis Offers to Buy Kelly Loeffler Out of Atlanta Dream

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report