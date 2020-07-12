NFC Exec Praises Quenton Nelson: 'He'll Whiff Because He's Trying to Kill You'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2020

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 26: A detailed view of the Red Bank Catholic High School decal on the helmet of Quenton Nelson #56 of the Indianapolis Colts during the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Quenton Nelson was ranked as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, and even one of his weaknesses could be viewed as a strength in a certain light.

"He will always have a few plays where he'll whiff because he's trying to kill you," an NFC executive told Fowler. "So he can make you hesitant to put that really big grade on him. But he wreaks havoc."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

