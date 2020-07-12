The Basketball Tournament 2020 Final Four Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Basketball Tournament has trimmed its number of championship contenders from 24 to four in the past seven days.

Sunday's semifinals will determine the two participants in Tuesday's title matchup at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Four-time champion Overseas Elite is viewed as the favorite to win, but in order to reclaim the throne it lost in 2019, it must beat Sideline Cancer, the lowest seed left in the field.

Golden Eagles, a collection of Marquette Alumni, are one win away from their second straight title shot. The Dayton alumni team of Red Scare stands in the way of that feat.

The Basketball Tournament Semifinal Schedule

No. 4 Golden Eagles vs. No. 8 Red Scare (4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

No. 2 Overseas Elite vs. No. 22 Sideline Cancer (6 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Games can be live-streamed on ESPN.com or via the ESPN app.

Preview

Overseas Elite has lived up to its billing of pre-tournament favorite at 8-5, per William Hill, with relative ease against Armored Athlete and Herd That. Sideline Cancer had the longest title odds at 125-1.

Former NBA veteran Joe Johnson exploded for 35 points in Saturday's quarterfinal triumph over Herd That, and the team as a whole shot 49.3 percent from the field. If the four-time champion shoots that well in the next two games, it will regain the TBT crown. Its only tournament loss occurred in the 2019 semifinals to eventual champion Carmen's Crew.

Overseas Elite has one of the deepest rosters in the competition. Eleven players saw the floor Saturday, and of them played 10 or more minutes. The rotation in the backcourt should allow Overseas Elite to keep fresh bodies on Sideline Cancer's guard trio of Remy Abell, Maurice Creek and Marcus Keene.

That trio combined for 47 of Sideline Cancer's 65 points in Saturday's win over Boeheim's Army.

Sideline Cancer held its past two opponents under 70 points, but that be may hard to do again with Overseas Elite in good shooting form.

The No. 22 seed proved it could win a shootout in the round of 24 against Team Hines, but Overseas Elite carries a higher talent level, and if the No. 2 seed shuts down one or more of Sideline Cancer's guards, the contest could be over fast.

Golden Eagles slid into the favorite role in the top half of the bracket after Carmen's Crew was eliminated by House of Paign in the round of 16.

The Marquette alumni entered TBT with 9-2 odds to win the title. Red Scare was posted at 18-1.

Darius Johnson-Odom has been vital to Golden Eagles' success, producing 39 points in the victories over Team CP3 and Team Brotherly Love. If he thrives again and receives support from a few other players in double digits, Golden Eagles has an opportunity to overwhelm Red Scare.

Dwight Buycks and Jamil Wilson joined him in double figures in both victories, and it would not hurt if Maurice Acker and Elgin Cook raised their totals to combat whatever is thrown at them.

Red Scare's scoring depth pulled it past Big X and House of Paign, and its X-factor could be former Louisville star Ryan McMahon. He shot 4-for-9 from three-point range in the quarterfinals, and if he puts up a similar total, he will take defensive attention away from Trey Landers and Ryan Mikesell.

Landers and Mikesell are trying to win a title with Red Scare after they were denied the chance to go deep in the 2020 NCAA men's basketball tournament with Dayton because of the season shutdown.

Red Scare's shooters may be critical if it is involved in a close game and the Elam Ending is in effect.

The Elam Ending is instituted at the first timeout with under four minutes remaining in the final quarter. At that time, a target score that is eight points higher than the winning team's total is established. The first team to reach the target score wins.

