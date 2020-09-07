Report: DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals Nearing Contract Extension After March Trade

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

DeAndre Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals are nearing an agreement on a contract extension, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport noted Hopkins negotiated the deal himself.

The Cardinals acquired the 28-year-old via trade in March in a deal that also included running back David Johnson and a second-round draft pick heading to Houston.

At first glance, it was a head-scratching deal considering Hopkins was coming off his third straight All-Pro season and fifth 1,000-yard campaign.

However, ESPN's Dianna Russini later reported that the Clemson product was seeking a deal worth $18 million to $20 million per season from Houston and would hold out if he did not get it.

Hopkins inked a five-year, $81 million contract extension with the Texans in August 2017 with $49 million guaranteed, per Over the Cap, taking his deal through the 2022 season.

That request reportedly prompted the trade, although Hopkins also said he had "no relationship" with Texans head coach and de facto general manager Bill O'Brien, per Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated.

Houston's loss is clearly Arizona's gain as the Cardinals obtain a clear-cut No. 1 star wideout for franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, who is looking to improve on a promising first season that included 24 total touchdowns (20 passing, four rushing), a 64.4 percent completion rate and 544 rushing yards.

Now the Murray-Hopkins connection should be lighting up defenses for years to come in Arizona after the wideout got the long-term security at a salary he desired from the Cardinals.