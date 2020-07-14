Predictions for Every NFL Franchise-Tagged Player Ahead of July 15 Deadline

0 of 14

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Several NFL teams have pressing decisions to make on franchise-tagged players by Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. After that deadline, veterans designated with one-year tenders cannot sign long-term contracts until after the 2020 season.

Players with extensive injury histories, inconsistent production or high salary demands could find it more difficult to come to terms with their clubs on lengthy deals than in the recent past.

With the uncertainty of the 2021 salary cap because of the potential loss of revenue, front-office executives may take a conservative financial approach with the big picture in mind.

On the flip side, high-end talents can hold out if they haven't signed their franchise tenders, but that's a huge risk when you consider the loss of 2020 wages and time away from the field following virtual OTAs.

As player reps and team cap specialists negotiate all the way up to Wednesday's deadline, we'll break down the scenarios and provide predictions for all 14 players. The verdicts will project extensions, trades, summer holdouts and those likely to play out the 2020 term with the franchise tag.