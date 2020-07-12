Workday Charity Open 2020: Final Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The final group to tee off at the Workday Charity Open on Sunday will likely produce the tournament winner.

Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa have been the most consistent golfers through three rounds at Muirfield Village Golf Club, and because of expected inclement weather in the afternoon, they will tee off together at 9:01 a.m. ET.

Thomas has not recorded a bogey in 54 holes, Hovland has been the most consistent PGA Tour player since the resumption of play and Morikawa controlled the first two rounds of the tournament. The trio is separated by three strokes. There is a two-stroke gap between Morikawa in third place and the pair of players tied for fourth at 11 under.

If Thomas, Hovland and Morikawa play at the same level Sunday as they have all tournament, we are set to witness a duel for the title from the final group.

Workday Charity Open Round 4 Information

Video Play Button Videos you might like

TV: Golf Channel (9-11 a.m. ET)

Live Stream: Twitter (7-9 a.m. ET), GolfChannel.com (9-11 a.m. ET), CBSSports.com (11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET), Featured groups on PGA Tour Live.

Tee Times

8:06 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Sam Ryder, Stewart Cink

8:17 a.m. ET: Matt Jones, Troy Merritt, Sepp Straka

8:28 a.m. ET: Chase Seifert, Hideki Matsuyama, MJ Daffue

8:39 a.m. ET: Rory Sabbatini, Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler

8:50 a.m. ET: Sam Burns, Kevin Streelman, Ian Poulter

9:01 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa

All tee times can be found on PGATour.com.

Odds

Justin Thomas: -155 (bet $155 to win $100)

Viktor Hovland: +380 (bet $100 to win $380)

Collin Morikawa: +600

Kevin Streelman: +2,900

Sam Burns: +4,100

Hideki Matsuyama: +6,500

Odds via Oddschecker.

Preview

Thomas' two-shot lead over Hovland and three-stroke advantage over Morikawa may be insurmountable if he maintains his composure.

The 54-hole leader produced back-to-back bogey-free 66s, and Saturday's round pushed him ahead of Jordan Spieth for most scorecards of 66 or better since the start of the 2014-15 season, per PGA Tour Communications.

Thomas kept it simple when describing what he has to do to finish off the victory, per the Associated Press' Doug Ferguson: "Just going to keep trying to hit the fairways and hit the greens and make as many birdies as I can."

He surged into the lead thanks to his six birdies and the misfortune experienced by Morikawa, who shot a par 72.

The chance for Hovland and Morikawa to put pressure on Thomas could come in the first few holes. The leader owns four birdies on the first four holes, but he did not gain a stroke Saturday until a three-birdie stretch that began at No. 5.

Hovland started his run up the leaderboard Saturday with birdies at No. 1 and No. 2, and he produced five birdies on the four-hole stretch in three rounds.

Morikawa has nine pars and three birdies in that area of the course. The trio of birdies occurred during a five-under front nine run Friday.

Even if those two get off to a fast start, though, Thomas could recover over 18 holes since he possesses the third-best final-round scoring average on the PGA Tour.

If the members of the final group struggle, Ian Poulter, Hideki Matsuyama and others could pounce, but Kevin Streelman is the only member of the top 10 to card a score under 65 through three rounds. A low score will almost certainly be required to make up the gap on the top three.

Sepp Straka, who sits in a tie for 13th at eight under, may be a dark horse for the victory or at least a top-five finish, as he is the only player in the field with a better fourth-round scoring average than Thomas.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.