What If Dolph Ziggler Beats Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules 2020?

Credit: WWE.com

Drew McIntyre is set to defend his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view July 19.

The King of Claymore Country has been on a tear this year, starting with his impressive Royal Rumble victory in January, leading up to dethroning Brock Lesnar for the title at WrestleMania and beating all the challengers who have stood up to him since.

Given Ziggler's track record of coming up short in these big matches more often than not, plus his status as the smaller of the two and the one with less momentum, it should be fairly obvious McIntyre will retain.

After all, why would WWE spend so much time and effort building up McIntyre as the top star in the company just for him to drop the title to Ziggler prior to SummerSlam?

While it's all but a foregone conclusion McIntyre will be victorious, anything can happen in WWE. So what if Ziggler wins?