American Century Golf: Patrick Mahomes, Steph Curry Day 2 Tee Times, TV Schedule

As expected, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry had a solid showing in Friday's opening round of the American Century Championship. As for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, not so much.

Curry and Mahomes are two of the biggest names playing in this year's celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, which uses a modified Stableford format featuring points rather than standard stroke play. After the first of three rounds, Curry is in 14th with 14 points, while Mahomes is tied for 47th at minus-3 along with Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce and former MLB player Jimmy Rollins.

This tournament, which is being held for the 31st time, is all about having fun and benefiting good causes, though. This year's prize money is being donated to the Equal Justice Initiative and organizations supporting COVID-19 relief efforts.

Entering Saturday's second round, former NFL defensive lineman Kyle Williams is in the lead with 25 points. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, the reigning two-time champion of the tournament, has 20 points and is tied for second with former MLB pitcher John Smoltz.

Here's everything else you need to know about the second round.

American Century Championship Information

TV: Second round (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network); third round (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network)

Live Stream: All rounds will be streamed at NBC Sports Live.

2nd-Round Tee Times

11:30 a.m.: DeMarcus Ware, Eddie George

11:35 a.m.: Brian McCann, Chase Utley, Kevin Millar

11:40 a.m.: Greg Maddux, Tim Brown, Chauncey Billups

11:45 a.m.: Alfonso Ribeiro, James Blake, Ozzie Smith

11:50 a.m.: Jay Bilas, Mike Vrabel, Eric Weddle

11:55 a.m.: Brian Baumgartner, Aaron Rodgers, Adam Thielen

12 p.m.: Cooper Kupp, Joe Buck, Brandon McManus

12:05 p.m.: Patrick Peterson, Oscar De La Hoya, Michael Pena

12:10 p.m.: Jay DeMarcus, Shane Victorino, Jimmy Rollins

12:15 p.m.: Jerome Bettis, Deron Williams, Jim McMahon

12:20 p.m.: Terrell Davis, Canelo Alvarez, Charles Woodson

12:25 p.m.: Joe Don Rooney, Tim Wakefield, Bret Baier

12:30 p.m.: Marcus Allen, Kira K. Dixon, Steve Young

12:35 p.m.: Rob Riggle, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

12:40 p.m.: A.J. Hawk, Andre Reed, Kyle Fuller

12:45 p.m.: Larry Fitzgerald, Jerry Rice, Stephen Curry

12:50 p.m.: Miles Teller, Doug Flutie, Chace Crawford

12:55 p.m.: Roger Clemens, Derek Lowe, Vinny Del Negro

1 p.m.: Anthony Lynn, Reggie Bush, Kyle Rudolph

1:05 p.m.: Case Keenum, Dell Curry, Mark Mulder

1:10 p.m.: Larry the Cable Guy, Ray Romano, John O'Hurley

1:15 p.m.: Carson Palmer, Mardy Fish, Jack Wagner

1:20 p.m.: Troy Mullins, Kathryn Tappen, Charles Barkley

1:25 p.m.: Tony Romo, John Smoltz, Kyle Williams

All times ET.

Saturday Preview

Last year, Tony Romo dominated the American Century Championship, leading at the end of each of the three rounds. But if the four-time Pro Bowler is going to join former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder and become one of the only people to win this event in three consecutive years, he's going to have to overtake former NFL defensive lineman Kyle Williams.

Williams first played at the American Century Championship in 2019 and had a solid showing. He was in sixth place after scoring 24 points in the second round, but he finished 12th.

It was still a strong debut, a performance Williams built off of to begin this year's tournament.

"It's a great field, and this was a good start," Williams said, according to the Tahoe Daily Tribune. "Being here another year, I'm getting more comfortable on the greens. I hit the wedges really good today. I made some good chips. I'm looking forward to a fun weekend."

If Williams is going to win the championship, he's going to have to find a way to hold off Romo and former MLB pitcher John Smoltz, who are tied for second at 20 points.

Romo was the favorite heading into the event—not only as he fared well in the tournament recently, but he's also a successful amateur golfer. Since retiring from the NFL, he's even participated at a PGA Tour event.

While Romo's first round this year wasn't as strong as his showing in the opening round of the 2019 tournament (when he tallied 26 points), it still set him up well heading into the final two rounds.

Former tennis player Mardy Fish, who finished tied for third last year, former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer and actor/singer Jack Wagner are tied for fourth with 18 points.

Curry is participating in the tournament for the eighth time, and he's had some strong past showings, including finishing seventh in 2019 and fourth twice. It wasn't a surprise that he tallied 14 points and is sitting in 14th heading into the second round.

However, Curry wasn't the best member of his family in the opening round. His father, Dell, scored 17 points and is tied for seventh with Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum and Mulder, who won the tournament every year from 2015-17.

The best group to watch Saturday should be the one teeing off last, featuring Williams, Romo and Smoltz. The three leaders should continue to play well, and if this year's tournament is anything like the previous two, Romo could put himself in position to secure the win with a strong second round.