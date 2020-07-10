The Basketball Tournament 2020 Results: Golden Eagles, Red Scare Advance to SFs

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The Golden Eagles and Red Scare are moving on to The Basketball Tournament semifinals and have found themselves two wins away from the title and the $1 million prize.

Both teams notched an 83-76 victory against their opponents in the third round of play but took wildly different roads to get there.

Red Scare lived up to its name in Friday's TBT quarterfinal, much to the dismay of its roster.

While thoroughly routing House of 'Paign through three quarters to take a 22-point lead, the Elam Ending saw the University of Dayton alumni almost blow their spot in the semis.

The roster made up of mostly University of Illinois alumni went on a 13-0 run, turning an 80-61 deficit into a two-possession game. While Red Scare began to celebrate on the sidelines, the game was anything but over. Finally, the team resorted to cherry-picking to get the job done, waiting to grab a rebound before tossing an outlet pass for a fast-break dunk to seal the win.

Trey Landers led the way with a game-high 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Red Scare while Devin Oliver (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Trevor Thompson (15 points, 10 rebounds) each notched double-doubles.

House of 'Paign was led by Andres Feliz (17 points, 14 rebounds), who despite lining up at point guard led the contest in rebounds.

Red Scare will now face the Golden Eagles on Sunday for a spot in the championship game after the latter took down Brotherly Love in its quarterfinal matchup.

Former Marquette star Dwight Buycks tallied a team-high 19 points and five rebounds on seven-of-12 shooting from the field, while Jamil Wilson (15 points) and Darius Johnson-Odom (18 points) each reached double figures in scoring.

That was too much for Brotherly Love to counter, though Samme Givens poured in a game-high 22 points while grabbing 13 boards. Givens made eight of 10 shots from the field but couldn't find his way past the Golden Eagles' defense in the second half.

“It means a lot,” Buycks told Josh Goldfine of TheTournament.com after the win. “It’s something that we've wanted for ourselves. We want it badly, and we know our Marquette fans want it badly as well.”