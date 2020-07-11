NASCAR at Kentucky 2020: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The NASCAR Cup Series has only had five drivers win at Kentucky Speedway.

Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch all have multiple victories at the venue, while Kurt Busch and Matt Kenseth have one win each. Keselowski is the only member of that quintet with more than one triumph in the 2020 season, while the other four have one victory between them from Truex.

With the way the season is going, we could see a first-time Cup Series winner at Kentucky, like points leader Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin or Joey Logano.

NASCAR at Kentucky Information

Date: Sunday, July 12

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app.

Odds

Kevin Harvick +400 (bet $100 to win $400)

Kyle Busch +450

Martin Truex Jr. +600

Denny Hamlin +600

Chase Elliott +700

Brad Keselowski +900

Joey Logano +900

Odds via Caesars Palace.

Preview

Kyle Busch has appeared to be in a good position to win his first race of 2020 at other tracks, but Sunday may be his best opportunity yet.

The driver of the No. 18 car owns the most top-five finishes at Kentucky of any Cup Series competitor (seven) and has won a pair of races. Busch also landed the pole position from the random draw that determined the first 12 spots on the starting grid.

In the past five races, Busch has alternated top-10 marks with finishes toward the back of the field. He is coming off a sixth-placed finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He should put himself in a position to at least win the first stage if he gets out in front at the green flag. Busch has led the most Cup Series laps at Kentucky with 621.

Holding to the lead could be difficult with Harvick starting directly behind the No. 18 car in third position.

Harvick has won two of the past three races and finished second in the other competition in that span. The driver of the No. 4 car is considered the favorite, even though he does not have a victory at Kentucky, since he has 13 top-10 finishes in 16 races this year.

Keselowski and Truex start sixth and ninth, respectively, and they could bank on their experience to surge forward early in the first stage.

Kenseth owns the deepest starting position of the past winners at Kentucky in 17th, and he may be considered a dark horse after he earned a season-best second-placed finish at the Brickyard last time out. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver needs a high finish to start working his way up the standings, which will come into focus more in the coming weeks as the playoffs draw closer.

Austin Dillon holds the 16th and final playoff spot. Erik Jones and Tyler Reddick are six and 16 points, respectively, behind him going into Kentucky.

Unless one of the fringe playoff contenders earns an automatic playoff spot through a victory, they need to record as many points as possible, which should lead to intriguing competitions away from the battle to come out on top.

Statistics obtained from Racing Reference.