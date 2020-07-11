Workday Charity Open 2020: Day 3 Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Collin Morikawa has controlled the Workday Charity Open for two days, but he needs two more low scores to fend off the list of challengers just a few shots back.

Morikawa separated himself from the field with two of the lowest scores of the first and second rounds. He shot 65 Thursday and followed it up with a 66 on Friday.

The American's closest competition comes from Kevin Streelman, who recorded the low score of the tournament Friday, and Justin Thomas. Both players are three shots back.

Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland and Ian Poulter are among the higher-profile names within striking distance.

Saturday's third round will occur after the completion of the second round, which was affected by inclement weather Friday.

Workday Charity Open Day 3 Information

TV: Golf Channel (1-3 p.m. ET), CBS (3-6 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: GolfChannel.com, CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com and featured groups on PGA Tour Live.

Tee Times: All Saturday tee times can be found on PGATour.com.

Odds

Collin Morikawa (+170; bet $100 to win $170)

Justin Thomas (+300)

Hideki Matsuyama (+650)

Kevin Streelman (+1000)

Viktor Hovland (+1200)

Odds via Oddschecker.



Preview

Morikawa's presence on top of the leaderboard is far from surprising.

The 23-year-old made 21 consecutive cuts and finished second at the Charles Schwab Challenge before missing the cut at the Travelers Championship.

Morikawa has kept the ball on the fairway for his first tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club, as he noted to the Associated Press' Doug Ferguson.

"I had heard from a lot of people before, this course was going to suit a left-to-right shot, anyway," Morikawa said. "Obviously, Jack [Nicklaus] hit that, and I think it does. But I've been able to leave myself some really good numbers into approach shots. I've been keeping myself in the fairway for the most part, and that obviously helps."

In addition to holding a three-shot advantage, Morikawa has a leg up on his competitors in rest since he teed off in the Friday morning threesomes.

Streelman, Thomas and a few others had to beat darkness to finish their Friday rounds, while Rory Sabbatini, Louis Oosthuizen and some other players have to come back Saturday morning to play the final holes of the second round.

Thomas could pose the biggest threat to Morikawa, as he is the only player to not record a bogey through 36 holes, per PGA Tour Communications.

The No. 5 player in the Official World Golf Ranking has a mixed history at Muirfield Village, but when he has been in form, he has been near the top of the leaderboard.

In his pair of top-10 finishes at The Memorial, which will be played next week at the same course, Thomas produced three weekend rounds in the 60s.

Although Streelman does not carry as high of a profile as Thomas, he has proved more recently than Thomas that he can finish high up on the leaderboard.

In his last start, Streelman took second at the Travelers Championship, and he has four top-20 finishes in his previous five appearances at Muirfield Village.

Matsuyama, Hovland and others can't be counted out, either, but the three players at the top of the leaderboard have strong resumes that suggest they can remain there for the next 36 holes.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.