Falcons' Julio Jones an 'Avatar,' NFL Coordinator Says: 'There's Only 1 of Him'

An ESPN poll that asked 50 NFL coaches, executives and players their top 10 choices for each NFL position in 2020 placed Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones first on the wideout list.

One NFL coordinator's thought process included a unique description of Jones' game.

"He's an avatar," the coach said per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "There's only one of him."

The 6'3", 220-pound Jones has amassed no fewer than 1,394 receiving yards in each of his last six seasons, including a career-high (and NFL-high) 1,871 in 2015. He snagged an NFL-best 136 passes that year as well.

Jones has led the league in receiving yards per game three times and yards from scrimmage once during his nine-year career, all of which has been in Atlanta.

Jones has received praise from some of the game's all-time greatest players, including Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald:

The stats supporting Jones' case as the game's best wideout are numerous, with a few examples below:

Jones edged New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who set an NFL record with 149 receptions last season, for the No. 1 spot. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a three-time All-Pro, took third.

The ex-Alabama star, who went sixth overall in the 2011 NFL draft, will look to have his seventh consecutive 1,300-yard season beginning Sunday, Sept. 13, when the Falcons host the Seattle Seahawks to kick off their campaign.