Julian Edelman Says He's Spoken to DeSean Jackson About Anti-Semitic IG Posts

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said Friday he's been in contact with Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeSean Jackson about getting together to educate each other about their respective experiences within the Jewish and Black communities.

Edelman posted the update on Twitter:

The Pats star previously posted a video offering to visit the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture with Jackson after the Eagles receiver came under scrutiny for anti-Semitic posts on Instagram:

