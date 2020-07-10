Julian Edelman Says He's Spoken to DeSean Jackson About Anti-Semitic IG Posts

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots reacts as they take on the Tennessee Titans in the first half of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said Friday he's been in contact with Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeSean Jackson about getting together to educate each other about their respective experiences within the Jewish and Black communities.

Edelman posted the update on Twitter:

The Pats star previously posted a video offering to visit the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture  with Jackson after the Eagles receiver came under scrutiny for anti-Semitic posts on Instagram:

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

