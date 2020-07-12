NFL Players Who Should Refuse to Sign the Franchise Tag as Deadline Looms

2 of 3

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

It's not hard to see why defensive lineman Chris Jones might be frustrated with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jones put up 15.5 sacks in 2018 as one of the NFL's best outright defenders, even posting a sack in 11 straight games. Pro Football Reference had him creating 49 pressures, too.

The Chiefs responded by trading for Frank Clark and giving the edge-rusher a five-year deal worth $104 million. On the first year of his deal, Clark missed two games and put up eight sacks. Jones missed three outings but still registered nine sacks with 27 pressures.

Jones' comments after finding out about the tag say it all. He appeared on Fox Sports' The Herd with Colin Cowherd and said the following (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk):

"It's like a mix of emotions. Because you figure, you know, after four years, you do everything the right way, within the team way, you try to stay under the line, out of trouble, and be a good citizen for a team and for the city, you expect to be rewarded. So you know when you're hit with the franchise tag, it can go different ways. You can feel like they're not valuing you or they’re not valuing what you bring to the table or you can look at it as giving them time to get their horses in a cage and get something together."

Jones has since suggested he won't play this season if a long-term deal isn't agreed. And it's not a bad angle to take after four accrued seasons and watching what was potentially his roughly $20 million-per-year contract go to a new arrival to the team.

Two interior defenders make $20 million per year, and Jones is right there in talent alongside Aaron Donald and DeForest Buckner. If the Chiefs don't want to pay him like that, plenty of teams will even after coughing up assets in a trade.