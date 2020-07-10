Jim Harbaugh Says NFL Teams Should Be Willing to Sign Colin Kaepernick

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Count University of Michigan head coach and former San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh among those who believe Colin Kaepernick should be in the NFL.

During an appearance on ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby, Harbaugh, who coached Kaepernick in San Francisco, called the quarterback a "friend," as well as a "brother" and "great teammate." He also said whichever team signs him "would be very happy" (1:20 mark) and suggested the only way to answer whether Kaepernick can still be a talented professional is by signing him.

Kaepernick played quarterback for the 49ers from 2011 through 2016 and led them to the Super Bowl and NFC Championship Game in back-to-back years during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. He also threw for 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 2016, the last year he appeared on the field before he opted out of his contract in March 2017.

Harbaugh was the head coach in San Francisco from 2011 through '14 and knows firsthand how teams can win with Kaepernick under center.

Still, the quarterback remains without a team after protesting police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem in his last season with the 49ers.

In early June, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responded to a video from NFL stars such as Michael Thomas, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley asking for the league to take a stronger stance on racial and social justice and admitted the league should have listened to protests earlier.

He did not mention Kaepernick by name in that video but did tell ESPN's Mike Greenberg: "Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's gonna take a team to make that decision. But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that."

For now, Kaepernick remains unsigned even as Goodell and the NFL have publicly taken stands to support the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd that sparked worldwide protests.

Harbaugh believes that should change.