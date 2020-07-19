The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 WWE Extreme Rules

0 of 5

WWE chose a foreboding name for the quality and content of this year's WWE Extreme Rules. The Horror Show at Extreme Rules promised deadly moments and terrifying imagery. The hope was that great wrestling would also be in store.

Some certainly rose to the occasion. Even on a night driven by unique stipulations, the core stars shined through sheer talent and focus.

Others were not so lucky. They were left without much to go on after Extreme Rules, likely falling farther than anyone could have expected going into this event due to the result.

Could Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman pull off a uniquely memorable match or fall into the House of Horrors trap? Would Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins fighting to rip someone's eye out distract from or enhance the action in the ring?

Did Dolph Ziggler's secret stipulation choice enhance the match or show once more that he is far from main event level even working with Drew McIntyre? Did Sasha Banks and Bayley walk out as double champions together or fall short against Asuka and Nikki Cross?

Would Apollo Crews be able to overcome MVP and Bobby Lashley to remain United States champion? Could Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura finish the job after repeatedly defeating New Day in non-title matches?

This event set the stage for WWE SummerSlam while leaving its own unique impression. Those that shined through could be in store for a huge spotlight. Those that faltered could miss out entirely.