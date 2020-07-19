The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 WWE Extreme RulesJuly 20, 2020
The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 WWE Extreme Rules
WWE chose a foreboding name for the quality and content of this year's WWE Extreme Rules. The Horror Show at Extreme Rules promised deadly moments and terrifying imagery. The hope was that great wrestling would also be in store.
Some certainly rose to the occasion. Even on a night driven by unique stipulations, the core stars shined through sheer talent and focus.
Others were not so lucky. They were left without much to go on after Extreme Rules, likely falling farther than anyone could have expected going into this event due to the result.
Could Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman pull off a uniquely memorable match or fall into the House of Horrors trap? Would Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins fighting to rip someone's eye out distract from or enhance the action in the ring?
Did Dolph Ziggler's secret stipulation choice enhance the match or show once more that he is far from main event level even working with Drew McIntyre? Did Sasha Banks and Bayley walk out as double champions together or fall short against Asuka and Nikki Cross?
Would Apollo Crews be able to overcome MVP and Bobby Lashley to remain United States champion? Could Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura finish the job after repeatedly defeating New Day in non-title matches?
This event set the stage for WWE SummerSlam while leaving its own unique impression. Those that shined through could be in store for a huge spotlight. Those that faltered could miss out entirely.
Loser: Dolph Ziggler
Dolph Ziggler announced right before the bell that this would be a one-sided Extreme Rules match where Drew McIntyre would lose the WWE Championship if he was disqualified or counted out.
The Showoff smashed steel chair after steel chair into the back of The Scottish Psychopath, but McIntyre would not stay down. As Ziggler went for the Sweet Chin Music, the champion caught him with the Claymore for three.
This was a common match for Ziggler. He put in the work, but he was never truly in control. The match was all about putting over McIntyre as dominant. It certainly accomplished that goal. The stipulation was so one-sided that The Showoff should have never been able to lose.
Instead, Ziggler was defeated soundly in 15 minutes with a single Claymore. While the end result always had to be McIntyre walking out still champion, they could have wrestled in a way that highlighted how dangerous The Showoff can truly be.
It did not do that. Bobby Lashley looked far more dangerous in an even fight with McIntyre. Seth Rollins put on an absolute clinic with the champion. This should have been better than it was, and that ends up hurting Ziggler, who will fall to the wayside after this.
Winners: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura
After weeks of dominance over New Day, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura showed that they had Kofi Kingston and Big E's number. Despite the champions fighting with fire, they just could not overcome the heels as The Swiss Cyborg sent The Dreadlocked Dynamo through a table to win.
It has been a rough year for The Artist and The Swiss Cyborg. Nakamura lost his WWE Intercontinental Championship. Sami Zayn won it back with Nakamura and Cesaro's help, but The Critic of the Critics chose to step away for his safety.
This left Cesaro and Nakamura especially after WrestleMania with nothing to do. As a tag team, the two have been treated poorly to say the least. That changed in this last month. Suddenly, the two heels got a chance to run again, and they have showed their talent.
This tag team title victory is a huge moment to keep them relevant. Cesaro is now a seven-time tag team champions, establishing him even more as one of the best tag team wrestlers in WWE. Nakamura gets to run as a tag wrestlers for a while, which may be better for him now that he's slowing down.
Hopefully, the new SmackDown tag team champions get a chance to run with the title. This could be a similar moment to when The Bar first won gold. It may just be the start.
Winner: Nikki Cross
Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Kairi Sane all gave a pep talk to Nikki Cross before her match. The challenger certainly looked dangerous throughout this match, but Bayley had Sasha Banks in her corner. Using The Legit Boss's brass knuckles, Bayley stole the win.
This was a showcase for Cross, who looked like she belonged from start to finish. This was an even battle throughout where The Role Model was clearly on the road to a loss. However, Bayley managed to cheat her way to a victory.
This sets up Cross for a rematch at SummerSlam where she has much better odds to win. She has been better established by this performance as a true worthy contender to the championship.
Anyone who has watched The Twisted Sister in NXT knows what she can do, but she has looked more tentative on SmackDown. This seems to finally be changing.
Whether Cross can put a wrench in the inevitable split of Bayley and Banks or not, matches like this will make sure she never falls back behind The Goddess again.
Loser: Any Sense of Clarity
MVP announced that Apollo Crews was unable to compete due to injuries suffered at the hands of Bobby Lashley. He crowned himself the new Unites States champion.
Sasha Banks was on the ropes against Asuka until Bayley got involved. In the chaos, the referee got hit with the green mist. The Role Model pulled the referee shirt off him and counted a three count for The Boss.
In both these cases, WWE showed uncertainty about who the champion truly is. It seems likely that Crews and Asuka are still the champions. However, WWE did not want to explain what happened, leaving that for Monday Night Raw.
Extreme Rules is a major WWE show. There should be finality and clarity. Instead, WWE turned the event into a half-show. Anyone wanting to know what is really going on will have to turn in to the television show.
In the end, these non-finishes show how much it did not matter that anyone tune into The Horror Show. The actual Asuka vs. Banks match is coming at SummerSlam. Crews vs. MVP may not even make it on that card given the lack of hype behind it.
Loser: The Horror Show Aspect of the Night
The Horror Show was built on two matches with potential to get truly dark and violent. Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio had a normal wrestling match for the majority of the 18 minutes beyond a few close calls with eye shots. In the end, The Monday Night Messiah poked out The Master of the 619's eye with the steel steps.
Braun Strowman went into the Wyatt Swamp Fight looking to end Bray Wyatt for good. While he fought the evil that has haunted him for so long, drowning him in the swamp, Wyatt was not truly gone.
The Fiend emerged. He caught The Monster Among Men with the mandible claw and dragged The Monster Among Men down into the water.
Both of these matches were not outright bad. They just did not live up to the hype. Rollins and Mysterio never dived deep into their personal rivalry with too much standard wrestling. This match could have easily raged to the back where WWE could have done something more creative with the finish.
Wyatt and Strowman had interesting moments but was never fully elevated to the heights of a horror climax. It was incomprehensible at moments. Other times, the flurry of cuts and overly dark lighting made it hard to tell what was happening.
Neither match is likely to be talked about down the line. The Wyatt Swamp Fight has some replay value, but it needed to be able to match up to the Boneyard match or the Firefly Fun House match. It was not intense enough or clever enough to do so.
In both cases, the match mattered more for the last minute than the first 15.