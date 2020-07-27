Raheem Mostert, 49ers Agree to Restructured Contract After RB Requested Trade

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers and running back Raheem Mostert reached an agreement Monday to restructure his contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Happy we got things worked out and looking forward to him having another great season there," his agent Brett Tessler said. "Thanks to the organization for taking care of him."

Schefter added Mostert "did not have any new years added" to his new contract and is "tied to San Francisco for the next two years." Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also reported Mostert "can almost double" his salary of $2.875 million this season and the new contract is "about the incentives."

Mostert went undrafted in 2015 and made stops with six different teams within his first two years before landing with the Niners in November 2016.

The Purdue product carved out a niche in San Francisco as a reserve back and a contributor on special teams.

He enjoyed a breakout season in 2019. He rushed for 772 yards on 137 carries (5.6 YPC) with eight touchdowns while adding 14 catches for 180 yards and two scores. His 952 yards from scrimmage were 666 more than his career high.

Mostert's success continued in the playoffs as he helped the 49ers reach Super Bowl LIV. He put together one of the best games in NFL postseason history with 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 37-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Tessler announced in early July he had requested a trade for his client after failing to make progress with the team's front office on a new contract:

The 28-year-old was set to enter the second season of a three-year, $8.7 million deal he signed with the Niners in March 2019.

In May, he discussed his preparations to become a more complete running back in 2020 after showcasing his long-hidden potential last year. He told Josh Dubow of the Associated Press:

"I'm actually gaining some more muscle, which was kind of bizarre just because I haven't really been able to think about gaining muscle because I've already had muscle like that. But I'm just trying to incorporate those things in my daily workouts. So I'm able to, you know, take those hits and be one of those guys that are getting 200 carries. I have to get prepared for that. The only way I know how is to get bulky and stronger."

The Niners ultimately came to terms with the 5'10", 205-pounder, perhaps spurred on by the trade request during the latter stages of the offseason.

The Florida native could open the campaign as the team's starter and has a chance to average over 20 touches per game. His production will determine how much San Francisco's depth options, including Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr. get involved.