WWE NXT Extends Ratings Winning Streak to 3 Weeks over AEW Dynamite

WWE NXT continued is winning streak over AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, as NXT won the viewership battle for the third consecutive week.

According to Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez, Great American Bash Part 2 garnered NXT an average of 759,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast, while AEW Dynamite's Fyter Fest Night 2 generated 715,000 views.

NXT was headlined by a massive winner-take-all champion vs. champion match with Adam Cole putting the NXT Championship on the line against North American champion Keith Lee.

The match was a back-and-forth affair, but Cole seemed to have Lee on the ropes by hitting him with the Last Shot and setting up for the Panama Sunrise, but Lee countered and hit the Big Bang Catastrophe to win the match and capture the NXT Championship for the first time in his career.

NXT went off the air with an iconic image in the brand's history, as Lee held up both the NXT and North American titles while red, white and blue confetti rained down on him.

In defeat, Cole's remarkable and record-breaking 403-day run as NXT champion officially came to an end.

Other big matches on NXT included Candice LeRae beating Mia Yim in a street fight, Johnny Gargano defeating Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Mercedes Martinez making her return to NXT TV with a victory over Santana Garrett.

With the AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage getting pushed back to next week, the main event of Fyter Fest was Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy. Although Jericho won with the Judas Effect, OC had the best showing of his career and made his own star brighter in the process.

The only title match of the night kicked off the show with Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Private Party. Omega and Page continued their dominant reign by hitting the Last Call to win.

Additionally, Pentagon, Fenix, The Butcher and The Blade beat The Young Bucks and FTR in an eight-man tag team match, Dark Order beat SCU in a six-man tag team match and Taz introduced the FTW Championship and presented it to Cage.

Next week's AEW Dynamite will be branded as Fight for the Fallen and headlined by Mox vs. Cage, while NXT will feature an NXT Women's Championship match between champion Io Shirai and No. 1 contender Tegan Nox.

