Bucs' Mike Evans Injured 1 Play After Breaking Randy Moss' Receiving Record

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a knee injury and was helped off the field during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons before being ruled out for the day:

The wideout appeared to be set for an easy touchdown before dropping the pass and going down with the injury. Evans went directly to the locker room and was later ruled out for the rest of the game by the team.

It came after setting an NFL record for the best start to a career for a receiver:

Evans has established himself as one of the league's best wideouts since the Bucs selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2014 draft. He entered 2020 having reached 1,000 yards receiving in each of his six seasons while earning three Pro Bowl selections, including in each of the past two years.

He has added 13 touchdowns this season to give him 61 in his career as well.

The 27-year-old Texas A&M product has remained mostly durable throughout his ascension toward stardom. He missed just three games over his first five years in Tampa. He landed on injured reserve in December 2019 with a hamstring injury, missing the team's final trio of games.

Chris Godwin will take over as the Buccaneers' unquestioned No. 1 receiver should Evans miss time with the latest injury. It'll also create more chances for Antonio Brown and Scotty Miller, while Tom Brady will lean more on the tight end duo of Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate.

Tampa features one of the league's deepest groups of pass-catching weapons, a fact likely not lost on Brady when he decided to sign with the Bucs. Any type of extended absence for Evans would still be a significant setback for a team with legitimate Super Bowl hopes, though.