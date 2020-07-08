Ultimate Tag Episode 7 Top Moments, Highlights from JJ, TJ and Derek Watt's Show

Paul Kasabian
July 9, 2020

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Brothers Derek Watt #34 of the Los Angeles Chargers and T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers pose for a photo following a game at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 13, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)
Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

The seventh episode of Ultimate Tag featured one of the best individual performances in the show's history, a pair of epic Ultimate Showdown runs and The Flow's continued dominance.   

Ultimate Tag, which is hosted by NFL players and brothers J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt, started out with a bang as The Flow chased down Elijah, who challenged the game's top tagger in Chase Tag. 

It didn't work out well for Elijah, who failed to advance to the final round. However, credit to him for having enough courage to challenge the game's best.

Eventually, Kristel and Kristen faced off in the Ultimate Showdown, with Emic and Luke doing so on the men's side.

Kristel engineered a smooth run en route to a 1:03 time.

Kristen also fared well, but she became fatigued as she climbed to the finish line. Still, Kristen showed tremendous perseverance to traverse the obstacle mountain and finish the course.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Kristel won on the women's side, and Emic ended up doing so for the men as he crushed the Showdown with a 31-second time.

That mark is the second-best Showdown time in show history, trailing only Thomas Copolla's 27-second mark in the fifth episode.

Emic's effort set a near-impossible bar to hurdle, but Luke gave it his best shot. He came up short but still excelled with his 47-second effort.

Episode 8 will air Wednesday, July 15 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX. 

