    Report: Patriots' Julian Edelman to Miss Games; Has Surgery on Knee Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2020
    New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.
    New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman underwent a procedure on his knee injury Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    He had been listed on the Patriots' injury report with knee trouble since Week 1, though the 34-year-old is set to miss his first game since 2018. Still, The Athletic's Jeff Howe noted he's not expected to be out for remainder of the campaign.

    In his 11th NFL season, Edelman is playing for the first time without Tom Brady as his primary quarterback. He's coming off a season in which he posted 100 receptions and a career-high 1,117 yards as one of the few pass-catchers Brady trusted.

    Things have been much worse this year, as he's totaled just 21 catches for 315 receiving yards and no touchdowns. He only has eight catches over his last four games combined.

    Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham have all played snaps for the Patriots in this stretch but none have been able to regularly connect with the veteran receiver.

    The Patriots will rely on N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers and Damiere Byrd with Edelman out of the lineup.

