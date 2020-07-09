Workday Charity Open 2020: Round 1 Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The first of eight consecutive PGA Tour rounds at Muirfield Village Golf Club, Ohioh, takes place Thursday at the Workday Charity Open.

The low scores of the first round could come out of the morning tee times, as most of the favorites tee off before 8 a.m. ET.

There is no defending champion of the event since it was added to the schedule after the John Deere Classic could not go ahead.

However, past course history could be an indicator for success this week since The Memorial, which will take place next week, is played on the same links.

Workday Charity Open Round 1 Information

TV: Golf Channel (3-6 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: GolfChannel.com and featured groups of PGA Tour Live.

Tee Times: The full list of Thursday and Friday tee times can be found on PGATour.com.

Odds

To Win Tournament

Brooks Koepka (+900; bet $100 to win $900)

Justin Thomas (+1,200)

Patrick Cantlay (+1,200)

Hideki Matsuyama (+1,500)

Jon Rahm (+1,500)

Xander Schauffele (+1,500)

Justin Rose (+2,000)

Odds via Caesars Palace.

Preview

A majority of the favorites to win the Workday Charity Open will hit the course within the first 10 tee times.

Hideki Matsuyama will be in a two-man group with Nick Taylor that starts at 7:23 a.m., while the threesomes with Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Jason Day have back-to-back start times on the 10th tee.

Koepka surged in front of Thomas and Patrick Cantlay to carry the title of pre-tournament favorite, but he may not follow through on that honor.

The 30-year-old does not have a finish above 31st place and has only two rounds under 70 in a pair of career starts at Muirfield Village.

The counter argument to that is Koepka's form in two tournaments since the restart, having put up eight cards in the 60s at the Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Heritage.

His playing partner Thomas is coming off a missed cut at the Travelers, but he posted a pair of top-10 finishes prior to that event.

The missed cut and the combination of a 71 and 80 at Muirfield Village in 2019 does not inspire a ton of confidence in Thomas securing a victory this weekend.

Of the names teeing off early, Hovland could be best positioned to top the leaderboard. He has a 65, 63 and 69 in his last three opening rounds and has four consecutive top-25 placings.

The morning session golfers will set the number Patrick Cantlay and others have to aim for out of the second wave of competitors.

Cantlay, who will defend his Memorial championship next week, finished in a tie for 11th in his lone start since the resumption of play.

Cantlay also owns the best first-round scoring average on the PGA Tour at 67.33, so he could find himself near the top of the leaderboard early.

If you use that statistic, Scott Stallings and Sungjae Im should be considered as the pick for first-round leader, as they rank fifth and sixth, respectively.

Stallings may be the better choice of the two since he produced a 66 at the Travelers and a 65 to open the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

