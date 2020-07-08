49ers' Raheem Mostert Requests Trade After 'Unproductive' Contract Talks

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2020

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert has requested a trade after "unproductive talks" with the team, his agent explained Wednesday:

The 28-year-old led the 49ers with 772 rushing yards in 2019, while his 5.6 yards per carry led all running backs in the NFL. He also added 336 rushing yards and five touchdowns in three playoff games as the team reached the Super Bowl.

Mostert has two seasons remaining on his current contract, but his agent, Brett Tessler, indicated that the three-year, $8.7 million deal was for his special teams work and that he's deserving of a raise after being used much more frequently as a running back.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    NFLPA Exec Don Davis Says NFL's 35% Escrow Offer Is 'A Bit Outrageous'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFLPA Exec Don Davis Says NFL's 35% Escrow Offer Is 'A Bit Outrageous'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Discussing Player Opt-Outs

    League and NFLPA are discussing a plan for players who may want to opt out of upcoming season (NFL Network)

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    NFL Discussing Player Opt-Outs

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Blockbuster NFL Trades That Could Happen

    Five swaps that could happen before the 2021 NFL season 📲

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Blockbuster NFL Trades That Could Happen

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Snyder Conducting 'Informal' Review of WAS Name

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Snyder Conducting 'Informal' Review of WAS Name

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report