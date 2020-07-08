49ers' Raheem Mostert Requests Trade After 'Unproductive' Contract Talks

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert has requested a trade after "unproductive talks" with the team, his agent explained Wednesday:

The 28-year-old led the 49ers with 772 rushing yards in 2019, while his 5.6 yards per carry led all running backs in the NFL. He also added 336 rushing yards and five touchdowns in three playoff games as the team reached the Super Bowl.

Mostert has two seasons remaining on his current contract, but his agent, Brett Tessler, indicated that the three-year, $8.7 million deal was for his special teams work and that he's deserving of a raise after being used much more frequently as a running back.

