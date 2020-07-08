Stephen Jackson Defends DeSean Jackson Posting Anti-Semitic Messages

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson has attempted to defend anti-Semitic posts by Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson, saying the NFL star was "speaking the truth."

DeSean Jackson posted a quote falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler on his Instagram account, saying Jews "will extort America" in their "plan for world domination."

He later deleted the post and apologized on social media for the "insensitive and ill-informed posts."

However, Stephen Jackson defended the posts Tuesday in a since-deleted Instagram video, via ESPN:

"So I just read a statement that the Philadelphia Eagles posted regarding DeSean Jackson's comments. He was trying to educate himself, educate people, and he's speaking the truth. Right? He's speaking the truth. You know he don't hate nobody, but he's speaking the truth of the facts that he knows and trying to educate others."

The 42-year-old continued Wednesday with further anti-Semitic stereotypes, per The Athletic's Fred Katz:

Jackson spent 14 years in the NBA, last playing in 2013-14. He's taken on a key role in the Black Lives Matter movement after the killing of George Floyd, who was a longtime friend of his, in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

"It just destroyed me. I haven't been the same since I seen it," he said on the Today show in May of the video of officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd told him he couldn't breathe.

He currently contributes to the All The Smoke podcast alongside fellow NBA veteran Matt Barnes.